National Junior Rock Climbing Championships ended in Jeonnam, Jiangxi

National Junior Rock Climbing Championships ended in Jeonnam, Jiangxi

Original title: National Junior Rock Climbing Championships ended in Jeonnam, Jiangxi

The three-day 2022 6th National Junior Climbing Championships and National Youth U-Series Climbing League (Jiangxi Quannan Station) ended in Jeonnam Rock Climbing Town, with 67 teams and representatives from 19 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions across the country. The 344 athletes who participated in the individual competition showed the charm of rock climbing between the flying “rock” walls.

The competition is divided into U11 (10-11 years old), U13 (12-13 years old), U15 (14-15 years old) 3 age groups and 2 male and female groups, with difficulty competition, rock climbing competition, speed competition and all-around. There are 4 events in the competition, of which no medals will be awarded for the difficulty competition and rock climbing competition. The all-around ranking is calculated by the individual rankings of the difficulty competition and the rock climbing competition according to certain rules. Generate 20 gold medals.

This rock climbing competition is hosted by the Mountaineering Management Center of the General Administration of Sports of the People’s Republic of China, the China Mountaineering Association, and the Jiangxi Provincial Sports Bureau. .

