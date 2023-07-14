National League of Honduras Announces Schedule and Plans for Apertura 2023 Tournament

Title: National League of Honduras Confirms 18 Rounds of Apertura 2023 Tournament

Date: July 14, 2023

This Friday, the National League of Honduras officially announced the schedule for the upcoming Apertura 2023 tournament in the country’s football league. Following the draw held in San Pedro Sula, the newly elected president of the league, Jorge Herrera, shared his insights on the fixtures.

President Herrera assured fans that the championship matches would not clash in timing, allowing supporters to enjoy all the games without overlapping schedules. Additionally, he stated that the league would follow regulations for rescheduling matches if clubs lend six players to the national team, known as Bicolor. He also outlined plans to facilitate the return of fans to the stadiums.

Addressing concerns about the tournament calendar, President Herrera acknowledged the need for improvements. He expressed hopes for a more attractive format in future tournaments to provide teams with more flexibility, considering the increased competition due to the Central American Cup and involvement of the Honduran National Team in official matches.

Regarding match schedules, Herrera revealed that games will be played at various times throughout the weekend. Fridays will feature evening matches, while Saturdays and Sundays will see games from 3 pm onwards. The league aims to provide a convenient sports offering to fans, ensuring they do not have to switch channels or rely on multiple TVs to watch all the matches.

Notably, Herrera also highlighted the challenge of managing matches for Honduran teams participating in the Central American Cup, as FIFA requires a minimum of 72 hours of rest between games. The league aims to adhere to international regulations and create schedules that provide sufficient recovery time for players involved in both national and club fixtures.

Regarding the rescheduling of matches when six players are called up to the National Team, Herrera confirmed that the rule would remain in force. Acknowledging the competitive disadvantage for teams without their key players, he emphasized the importance of finding fair mechanisms that do not adversely affect the clubs.

In terms of crowd attendance, Herrera called for support in initiating a positive campaign and encouraged fans to return to the stadiums. The league has already established a security commission to ensure a safe environment for all spectators. While acknowledging that the process will take time, Herrera expressed confidence in gradually revitalizing the fanbase’s presence in matches.

As the National League of Honduras finalizes the details, football enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the start of the Apertura 2023 tournament, which promises exciting matchups and improved management under the new league administration.

