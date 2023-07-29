Title: National League Suspends Vida-Génesis Match Due to FIFA Blockade

Date: July 28, 2023

Officially, the National League has decided to suspend the highly anticipated Vida-Génesis match, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 29, at 7 pm at the Ceibeño Municipal Stadium. This decision comes after FIFA blocked Vida, following a lawsuit filed by former coach Fernando Mira against the club.

The Ceiba team claims to have fully complied with the demands imposed by Mira, but FIFA’s decision to keep them blocked has resulted in the suspension of the match against Génesis. As a consequence, the registration of “coconut” players, who were signed for the Opening 2023, has been affected. Furthermore, Vida has released 18 players who will not be able to participate in matches for their new clubs.

Génesis, a recently promoted team to the National League, had already traveled to La Ceiba and was staying at a concentration hotel in preparation for the game. However, they were informed that the match would not take place. Consequently, the coconut team will be responsible for the expenses incurred by Génesis, including accommodation and travel costs.

Following a vote by the members of the National League, the match has been rescheduled for Wednesday, August 9, at 7 p.m. The decision to reschedule the match was made during an extraordinary meeting, where it was passed with a 6-4 vote in favor.

Meanwhile, the opening day of the Apertura 2023 will only see three games taking place – Olancho-Marathón, Real España-Victoria, and UPN-Motagua. The match between Olimpia and Real Sociedad has also been suspended due to Olimpia’s ongoing tour in the United States.

The fate of Vida and the resolution of their dispute with FIFA will have significant implications not only for the club but also for their rivals and the overall dynamics of the National League. Football fans eagerly await the rescheduled Vida-Génesis match and hope for a swift resolution to the situation.

