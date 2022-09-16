Some choices of the coach provoke the complaints of the fans. Udogie (in Under) and Spinazzola were also left at home

Since the national team has been in existence, every round of the coach’s call-ups has led to discussions. And not even Roberto Mancini escapes the rule, whose latest choices have aroused more than a few perplexities.

MAZZOCCHI YES, CALABRIA NO — The Milan fans complained about the failure to call captain Davide Calabria to the advantage of Pasquale Mazzocchi of Salernitana, a player who started the season very well but who, especially in terms of international experience, pays a rather important duty towards Calabria . Among the full-backs, they also discuss the exclusions of Leonardo Spinazzola, however back from a very long injury and far from the best condition, and Destiny Udogie, already signed for next season by Tottenham and left to the Under 21 team.

PERIN AND ZANIOLO OUT — Guglielmo Vicario of Empoli and Ivan Provedel of Lazio, who started the season in a great way, indirectly caused the exclusion of Mattia Perin, an excellent substitute for the injured Szczesny in this start of the season at Juve (for him also a penalty saved at Jovic in Florence). Regardless of Zaniolo’s lack of physical continuity, it is striking that the Roma player stays at home to make room for Zerbin from Napoli. Ideas for the debate also from the central defenders sector: Gatti and Buongiorno are two emerging ones with a sure future. The Juventus player was chosen, starting only at home with Spezia, while the grenade had many more minutes and has just returned from a great match with Inter at San Siro. See also Drusciè party at Lattebusche. In Asiago also 18 and Limana on the podium

