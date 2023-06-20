National Men’s Asian Games Team enters Jinhua Campus_Zhejiang Online

National Men’s Asian Games Team Enters Jinhua Campus

2023-06-20 10:49:12 Source: Sports Daily correspondent Li Li

On June 16, 7 players from the Chinese National Men’s Asian Games Team came to Jiangbin Primary School in Jinhua City to participate in the campus activity. The team members not only presented signed jerseys to the students, but also had an interesting football lesson with 30 young players.

At 9:00 a.m., the “2023 CFA China Team Enters Campus Public Welfare Activity” was launched in Jiangbin Primary School. Nearly a hundred primary school students welcomed the big brothers of the Asian Games team with warm applause. The theme of this event is “High Fives to the Future”. “This is an opportunity to get in close contact with football idols, and it will inspire you to work hard for your dreams,” said Shi Ruyi, principal of Jiangbin Primary School.

Li Lipeng, deputy director of the competition department of the Chinese Football Association, is very interested in dozens of team flags of the class football league. “Class football leagues are the core of campus football.” Li Lipeng said that the development of campus football is not about cultivating many stars and making many achievements. The most important thing is to let children move, have fun, entertain and teach, and inspire children passion for football and enjoy the fun of sports.

At the presentation ceremony, assistant coach Wan Houliang presented the signed jersey to Jiangbin Primary School on behalf of the Asian Games team. In the interactive session, 7 players from the Asian Games team led the children to participate in games such as surmounting the pole, grouping to grab the circle, and the Jiugongge positioning ball competition.

After warming up with several games, the players of the Asian Games team played a group match with the Jiangbin Elementary School football team, and high-fived each other before and after the game, interpreting the theme of “high-five to the future” with practical actions. Lai Yiyu, a student of Jiangbin Primary School, said that he was very happy to meet, interact and compete with the big brothers of the Asian Games team. Participating in this activity inspired him to work harder in learning football.

Wan Houliang said: “I hope that through this activity, children will be more fond of football and sports. I hope they will regard this sport as their hobby. I hope they will grow up healthily and become talents.”

