Home Sports National Men’s Hockey Champions Cup ended, Inner Mongolia lost to Gansu-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Net
Sports

National Men’s Hockey Champions Cup ended, Inner Mongolia lost to Gansu-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Net

by admin
National Men’s Hockey Champions Cup ended, Inner Mongolia lost to Gansu-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Net
    The National Men’s Hockey Champions Cup ended, Inner Mongolia lost to Gansu
    September 08, 2022 11:09 | Source: Mo Qirong Media Center

    On September 7, the 2022 National Men’s Hockey Champions Cup came to an end at the Moli Dawa Daur Autonomous Banner in Hulunbuir City. The championship match begins between the Inner Mongolia men’s hockey team and the Gansu men’s hockey team. After the start of the game, the players on both sides were very strong and the game was very close. In the second quarter, at 3 minutes and 22 seconds, the Gansu team advanced a goal, and the Gansu team scored another goal at 10 minutes and 6 seconds. The score was 2: 0. In the 3rd and 4th quarters, the Inner Mongolia team adjusted their tactics. When there were 3 minutes before the end of the game, they scored a goal with a short corner kick and scored 1.5 points. However, because of the short time before the end of the game, the scores of both sides did not change. In the end, the Gansu men’s hockey team defeated the Inner Mongolia men’s hockey team to win the championship, and the Liaoning team won the third place.

    The 2022 National Men’s Hockey Champions Cup will start on August 29. A total of 7 representative teams will participate in the competition. The group competition adopts a single round-robin system, and each participating team will play 6 group matches. (Zheng Ming, Jiang Xiwu, Chen Kejian, Li Jinmei, Wang Wei, Wang Jun, Chen Qiuhong)

  • Editor: Guo Weiwei
See also  Helsinki beat Silkeborg 1-0, Ren Jiu opened 2588 betting 4489 yuan – yqqlm

You may also like

Europa League-Nonato substitute lore Shaomurodov scored Rome 1-2...

Another full of medals for Andrea Fenoglio Gaddò...

Inter, the background of the confrontation between the...

Terzic:I didn’t expect to see Roze so soon...

Ivrea is more experienced wins with Colleretto, Sunday...

The vehicle model competition of the Provincial Games...

Lazio-Feyenoord, Sarri: “Sixty very beautiful minutes. Controversy after...

Two-game losing streak! U18 Women’s Basketball Asian Cup...

There is no malice and goalless Match defenses...

Moratti: Inter Milan still has a lot of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy