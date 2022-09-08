On September 7, the 2022 National Men’s Hockey Champions Cup came to an end at the Moli Dawa Daur Autonomous Banner in Hulunbuir City. The championship match begins between the Inner Mongolia men’s hockey team and the Gansu men’s hockey team. After the start of the game, the players on both sides were very strong and the game was very close. In the second quarter, at 3 minutes and 22 seconds, the Gansu team advanced a goal, and the Gansu team scored another goal at 10 minutes and 6 seconds. The score was 2: 0. In the 3rd and 4th quarters, the Inner Mongolia team adjusted their tactics. When there were 3 minutes before the end of the game, they scored a goal with a short corner kick and scored 1.5 points. However, because of the short time before the end of the game, the scores of both sides did not change. In the end, the Gansu men’s hockey team defeated the Inner Mongolia men’s hockey team to win the championship, and the Liaoning team won the third place.

The 2022 National Men’s Hockey Champions Cup will start on August 29. A total of 7 representative teams will participate in the competition. The group competition adopts a single round-robin system, and each participating team will play 6 group matches. (Zheng Ming, Jiang Xiwu, Chen Kejian, Li Jinmei, Wang Wei, Wang Jun, Chen Qiuhong)

