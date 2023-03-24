He grew up in the Boca Juniors youth team and made his debut for the national team by scoring the first goal in Naples, uniting Maradona’s two lands again, although it wasn’t enough to come back for England. There is a sign of Diego in the fate of Mateo Reteguithe striker that Roberto Mancini picked up in the Argentine championship, taking him from the Tigre and giving him, thanks to his Italian citizenship, the chance to choose the national team.

Mateo accepts the challenge

He, Mateo Retegui, accepted the new challenge finding himself playing in Europe for the first time after years with clubs in his homeland, from Boca to Estudiantes and now to Tigre. He was born in San Fernando but his family, especially his grandfather, was born in Canicattì, in the province of Syracuse and then emigrated to Argentina.

The first words from “Italian”

“I’m sad about the defeat, but very happy to have made my debut in this country’s shirt”, were his first blue words, after the match, obviously in Argentine. “For my family and for me it is a pride to represent these colors. I would have liked it to have been a debut with a victory, but we have to work to correct the mistakes and win the next one”. Arriving in Italy, Mateo Retegui had a long dialogue with Mancini, he spent a few days in training camp with the national team and immediately owner’s shirt. The blue coach believed in him after seeing him in the Argentine championship but also after seeing his determination on the pitch at Coverciano. He compared him to Batistuta when he arrived in Italy, Mancini, who gave him the starting shirt, betting on him in the debut of the new Italy in the qualifiers for the 2024 European Championships.

The goal that gives confidence

Retegui on the pitch took the first half to understand rhythms and geometries well, then in the second half he quickly refined his understanding with his teammates. he found himself in the right place on two occasions, wasting, but in the third he made no mistake: first a high shot, then immediately after a steal from Italy and Pellegrini’s assist for the Argentine who made no mistake, rejoicing and taking the embrace of the Maradona stadium, who with the Argentina always has a strong feeling. Six goals with Tigre in Argentina in these first 9 days of the championship and an immediate goal with the blue shirt, for Retegui yes and the national team opens a new path.