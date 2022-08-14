Original title: National Player Mountain Cup Shen Zhenzhen wins Park Tinghuan and will compete with Bian Xiang for the championship

On August 14, the semi-finals of the 8th Jeollanam-do National Hand Mountain International Go Competition ended. As a result, Shen Zhenzhen defeated Park Tinghuan, and Bian Xiangyi defeated Yuan Shengqin. The two will compete for the championship tomorrow.

Yuan Shengqin was defeated by Bian Xiangyi

Park Ting-hwan loses to Shen Zhenzhen

Ke Jie did not participate in the Chinese selection of this competition. In the first two rounds of the competition yesterday, Mi Yuting lost to Shen Zhenzhen, Ding Hao lost to Bian Xiangyi, Zhao Chenyu lost to Jin Mingxun and then lost to Park Tinghuan. All Chinese players were eliminated, and South Korea won four. powerful.

In today’s semi-final, Shen Zhenzhen took the lead to defeat Park Tinghuan, and then Bian Xiangyi defeated Yuan Shengqin. The two will compete for the championship tomorrow.

Park Gon-ho loses to Lee Won-young

Hong Xingzhi wins Bai Xianyu

In the South Korean semifinals, Park Jianhao lost to Li Yuanrong, Hong Xingzhi defeated Bai Xianyu, and the two will compete for the championship.

The finals of the 8th Jeollanam-do Guoshou Mountains International Go Competition will continue at 13:00 on the 15th. Please pay attention to the follow-up reports brought by Yikeweiqi.

The 8th Jeollanam-do Kokushousan International Go Competition is co-sponsored by the Jeollanam-do Office of Education, Yeongam County and Sinan County, hosted by the Korea Chess Academy, and co-directed by the Korea Chess Academy and the Jeollanam-do Go Association. The competition is 30 minutes, 3 times and 40 seconds countdown per side. The international champion will be awarded 75 million won (about 380,000 yuan), the runner-up will be 25 million, the Korean domestic champion will be 25 million, and the runner-up will be awarded 10 million won.

