National player stays until 2025: Frankfurt extends with national player Sara Doorsoun

Status: 04/25/2023 12:31 p.m

Sara Doorsoun will continue to wear the Eintracht Frankfurt jersey for the next two years. The 31-year-old has extended her expiring contract.

The Eintracht Frankfurt women have extended the contract of defender Sara Doorsoun until 2025. The Bundesliga club announced this on Tuesday. “As early as October, when talks about an extension began, it quickly became clear to me: I want to continue on this path here,” said the 31-year-old national player.

Doorsoun moved to Hessen in the winter of the 2021/22 season. “In her time in Frankfurt she has shown the value she has as a player and as a person for the team,” coach Niko Arnautis praised the leading player. “She’s very good in one-on-one combat and has incredible speed, while at the same time she can help the team with her experience and give security in crucial moments.”

First third place, then Champions League

The defender has seen a lot in her career but is still hungry for more success, the coach said. Of course, Doorsoun has a very specific goal with Eintracht: “We want to finish third together and then qualify for the final round of the Champions League.”

With five games to play, Eintracht is currently in third place. Last season, the Hessians also finished third, failed in the Champions League qualification but then at Amsterdam.