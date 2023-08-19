National Referees Elevate 3×3 Basketball to a More Professional Level at Huanglong Tournament

National referees helped create a more professional 3×3 basketball game during the recently concluded Huanglong Evening Peak 3×3 Basketball Tournament and Sky Sports Center Three-a-side Basketball Invitational Tournament.

The competition, which saw the participation of 32 teams, consisted of round robin and knockout stages, with a total of 126 games being played. In recent years, three-person basketball has gained more recognition and has become an official event in major sporting events such as the Asian Games and the Olympic Games. The three-a-side system offers a more intense and fast-paced game, making it highly entertaining for basketball fans.

To enhance the competition experience, the organizers invited a team of national referees to ensure fair and professional officiating. This move aimed to provide basketball fans with a higher level of competition and to further develop the popularity of three-person basketball.

The tournament took place at the Sky Sports Center, a family sports activity center launched by Huanglong Sports Center in Zhejiang Province. Since its trial operation last year, the center has attracted more than 100 participants every week, making it a popular destination for sports enthusiasts. Moving forward, the Sky Sports Center plans to host more sports events, utilizing the Asian Games legacy venues and promoting fitness among the public.

The primary objective of the event was to promote the development of public basketball and further establish amateur basketball events as well as three-person basketball. The organizers also aimed to create a high-level basketball event platform. Basketball, being one of the most popular sports, attracts a wide audience, and holding such events encourages more people to engage in sports activities, fostering a healthy and active atmosphere in preparation for the Asian Games.

The “Huanglong Evening Peak” series of events, organized by Huanglong Sports Center, is a large-scale public welfare sports initiative. This series aims to promote the combination of sports and national fitness activities, enrich the sports and cultural life of the masses, and transmit the positive energy of Hangzhou and Hangzhou Asian Games culture. Alongside the basketball tournament, the Asian Games Chess Challenge was also held concurrently, attracting 60 chess enthusiasts aged 18 to 60.

The success of the Huanglong Evening Peak 3×3 Basketball Tournament and the Sky Sports Center Invitational Tournament demonstrates the growing popularity of three-person basketball as a professional and exciting sport. With the support of national referees and top-notch facilities, Huanglong Sports Center and the Sky Sports Center are working together to create a sustainable sports culture and encourage more people to participate in physical activities leading up to the Asian Games.

Author: Reporter Wang Zhenkai

Editor: Xu Jie

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

