The national security coordinator for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games (JOP), Ziad Khoury, has been suspended from his duties after a report on a “inappropriate behavior” towards a woman during a trip to London, announced Tuesday March 28 the Ministry of the Interior, according to Agence France-Presse.

An administrative investigation has been initiated and must report its conclusions. “within a month”said the ministry, confirming information from the chained duck. In the meantime, Mr Khoury was suspended on March 21 “as a precaution” and his deputy is acting, we added place Beauvau.

No complaint has been filed against him, it was further specified to the Ministry of the Interior, which evokes inappropriate remarks, in December 2021, from Mr. Khoury towards this woman. Former prefect of Aisne, had notably managed security during the Euro 2016 football tournament organized in France from June 10 to July 10, 2016.