original title:

National Spring Swimming Championships: Wang Shun advances to the top of the 400m individual medley preliminaries

Chinanews.com, Qingdao, March 21 (Reporter Hao Lingyu) The National Spring Swimming Championships began its third competition day in Qingdao on the 21st. Tokyo Olympic champion Wang Shun swam 4:23.12 in the men’s 400m individual medley preliminaries and advanced to the final as first place in the preliminaries.

The 400m individual medley is Wang Shun’s strong event. He is the national record holder for this event and also won the gold medal in the Shaanxi National Games. In the preliminaries, Wang Shun, who played in the last group, maintained the lead all the way. In the final sprint stage, he was already close to one lane away from the last player in the group. In the end, he won the first place in the preliminaries with a time of 4:23.12, becoming the only player in the preliminaries to swim under 4:24.

After the game, Wang Shun said that his main preparation event during winter training was the 200-meter individual medley, and the main purpose of signing up for the 400-meter individual medley was to find the feeling for the competition. Talking about the young athletes competing in the same field, Wang Shun said with a smile: “They will definitely be like us one day in the future. I hope they will work hard.”

In the previous game day, Zhejiang star Ye Shiwen mentioned that Wang Shun would encourage her when she couldn’t keep going. In this regard, Wang Shun told a reporter from Chinanews.com that he and Ye Shiwen have a good relationship, so they often encourage each other when encountering problems: “When encountering bottlenecks and wanting to give up, we will use our past experience, or we will give up. Share how I got through a difficult time, or she share how she got through a difficult time, and encourage each other.”

In this championship, Wang Shun signed up for four individual events: 200m, 400m individual medley, 200m freestyle and 100m backstroke. Previously, Wang Shun had won two gold medals in the 200m individual medley and 100m backstroke.