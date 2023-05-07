National Swimming Championships Concludes Sun Jiajun surpasses Asian record in 50m breaststroke_Sports_News Channel_Yunnan Net

original title:The National Swimming Championships ended, Sun Jiajun surpassed the Asian record in the 50m breaststroke

The 2023 “Charm of Hangzhou” National Swimming Championships ushered in the final match on the 6th. Sun Jiajun of the Hubei team won the men’s 50-meter breaststroke competition with a score that surpassed the Asian record. Chen Juner of the Guangdong team surpassed the men’s 200-meter butterfly held by Wu Peng for 14 years. record.

The men’s 50m breaststroke final was held between Sun Jiajun of the Hubei team, Qin Haiyang of Shanghai and Yan Zibei of Hubei. In the end, Sun Jiajun won the championship with the world‘s fourth best time of 26.61 seconds and surpassed Qin Haiyang’s time of 26.63 seconds. Asian record. Qin Haiyang and Yan Zibei won the runner-up and third respectively.

After refreshing his personal best result, Sun Jiajun thinks he can go faster: “I have been sick for a while, and I have been resting for a while, and the training is not very systematic. It is not bad to be able to swim to this result. Next, I hope to go to the World Championships and Asian Games. Go up and rush.”

In the men’s 200-meter butterfly final, Chen Jun’er of the Guangdong team took the lead and established the lead after 50 meters. Finally, he surpassed Wu Peng’s national record of 1:54.35 with 1:54.16. Niu Guangsheng of the Inner Mongolia team and Wang Xizhe of the Shandong team won points. Second and third.

“I am very honored to break Wu Peng’s national record and pay tribute to him. Brother Peng is my idol. I have been studying and watching his game videos.” Chen Juner said modestly after the game. Wu Peng also responded generously: “It is only a matter of time before the record is broken, and (the record) will definitely be broken.”

The Olympic 200-meter butterfly champion Zhang Yufei won the women’s 50-meter butterfly gold medal in 25.47 seconds, 0.36 seconds away from the Asian record of 25.11 by Japanese star Rikako Ikee. After the race, Zhang Yufei, who won three gold medals in the 50, 100 and 200-meter butterfly, said that she felt like she had been chasing the Asian record. Then she encouraged herself: “I will never lack the courage to start all over again. My goal of breaking records in the World Championships and Asian Games will not change.” Yu Yiting, the double medley champion of the Zhejiang team, and Wang Yichun of the Shandong team won the runner-up and third respectively.

The 19-year-old rising star Pan Zhanle of the Zhejiang team won the gold medal in the men’s 400m freestyle with a time of 3:46.40. Zhang Ziyang of the Hubei team and Fei Liwei, another player of the Zhejiang team, ranked second and third. Hebei team star Li Bingjie won the women’s 800m freestyle championship in 8:20.34, while Hubei team Yang Peiqi and Hebei team Gao Weizhong won the runner-up and third place. Xu Jiayu of the Zhejiang team won first place in the men’s 200m backstroke with a time of 1:56.33. The Zhejiang team won the women’s 4x100m medley relay.

The six-day National Swimming Championship has come to an end. The Zhejiang team won 18 golds, 8 silvers and 5 bronzes and ranked first in the medal list. The Hebei team ranked second in the gold medal list with 5 golds, 2 silvers and 4 bronzes. The Hubei team ranked second with 3 golds, 7 silvers and 10 bronzes. 3rd in the gold medal standings. (Reporters Xia Liang, Zhou Xin, Li Jia)