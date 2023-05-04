Home » National Swimming Championships: Li Bingjie equals Asian record in women’s 400m freestyle_Guangming.com
On May 3, Li Bingjie of the Hebei Taihua team was in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Zongzhi

On the same day, in the women’s 400m freestyle final of the “Charm of Hangzhou” 2023 National Swimming Championship held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, Li Bingjie of the Hebei Taihua team won the championship with a time of 4:01.08, tying the Asian record.

On May 3, the champion Li Bingjie (middle), the runner-up Ma Yonghui (left), and the third runner-up Yang Peiqi were at the awards ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Zongzhi

On May 3, Li Bingjie of the Hebei Taihua team after the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Zongzhi

On May 3, Li Bingjie of the Hebei Taihua team was in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Zongzhi

On May 3, Li Bingjie of the Hebei Taihua team played before the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Zongzhi

On May 3, Li Bingjie of the Hebei Taihua team waited to play before the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Zongzhi

On May 3, Li Bingjie of the Hebei Taihua team checked the results on the big screen after the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Zongzhi

On May 3, Li Bingjie of the Hebei Taihua team set off in the competition.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Zongzhi

