National Swimming Championships: Pan Zhanle ranked first in the 100-meter freestyle preliminaries – Sports – China Engineering Network

National Swimming Championships: Pan Zhanle and Zhang Yufei advance to finals

The 2023 National Swimming Championships kicked off on December 13th in Jinan, with several top swimmers making impressive performances in the preliminaries.

Nineteen-year-old Pan Zhanle ranked first in the men’s 100-meter freestyle preliminaries with a time of 47.79 seconds, securing his spot in the final. Known as the “100-meter Flying Fish,” Pan Zhanle previously broke the Asian record in the 100m freestyle event at the Hangzhou Asian Games with a time of 46.97 seconds. Looking ahead to the final, Pan Zhanle expressed his determination to continue improving and ultimately break the world record.

Zhang Yufei, also known as the “Butterfly Queen,” advanced to the finals of the women’s 200-meter butterfly event after ranking fourth in the preliminaries with a time of 2 minutes, 11 seconds, and 66. Zhang Yufei, who had recently recovered from a bout of flu, emphasized that her primary focus is on training and not solely on achieving results in the championships.

Additionally, Wan Letian secured the top position in the women’s 50-meter backstroke preliminaries with a time of 28.32 seconds, showcasing her consistent performance following her gold medal win in the 100-meter backstroke at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

In other events, the Shanghai-Suzhou-Zhelu team, consisting of Xu Jiayu, Qin Haiyang, and Yang Junxuan, qualified for the finals of the men’s and women’s 4×100-meter medley relay, maintaining their successful streak after clinching gold and breaking the Asian record at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The National Swimming Championships continue to attract attention as the competition heats up, with swimmers like Pan Zhanle, Zhang Yufei, and Wan Letian leading the way with their outstanding performances and unwavering determination.