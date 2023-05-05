National Swimming Championships: Pan Zhanle won the men’s 200m freestyle_Guangming.com

Xinhua News Agency, Hangzhou, May 4 (Reporters Hu Jiali, Zhou Xin, Li Jia) The 2023 “Charm of Hangzhou” National Swimming Championship entered the fourth competition day on the 4th. The Zhejiang team won the top three in the men’s 200m freestyle. Rising star Pan Zhanle reversed Wang Shun to win the crown, and his results approached the Asian record.

On May 4, Zhejiang team player Pan Zhanle celebrated after winning the 200m freestyle.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Zongzhi

After surpassing the Asian record in the men’s 100-meter freestyle final on the first competition day, Pan Zhanle won the gold medal in the men’s 200-meter freestyle with a time of 1:44.65 on the same day, ranking first in the world this year and keeping the Asian record with Sun Yang 1 minute 44 seconds 39 difference of 0 seconds 26. Wang Shun, the Olympic men’s 200-meter medley champion, and Hong Jinquan, another player of the Zhejiang team, ranked second and third.

On May 4, Zhejiang team players Pan Zhanle (middle), Wang Shun (left) and Hong Jinquan, who won the top three in the men’s 200m freestyle, took a group photo at the awards ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Zongzhi

“Before I wanted to swim with Brother Shun (Wang Shun), but later I felt that I could be faster, so I let go. But in the last 50 meters, I was still a little worried about Brother Shun’s sprint ability. When I won the championship at 1:46.14, I could only swim to 1:48, and I never thought I could really surpass my predecessors.” Pan Zhanle said after the game.

On May 4, Yu Yiting paid tribute to the audience after winning the championship.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Zongzhi

In the women’s 400m individual medley final, Zhejiang player Yu Yiting won the gold medal with a time of 4:35.61, Shandong team Ge Chutong won the silver medal with a time of 4:40.08, and London Olympic champion Ye Shiwen came third. Yu Yiting said: “I have improved my 100-meter individual strokes, but I still need to improve my ability to change strokes in the medley. I am particularly eager to compete with top players in the World Championships and Asian Games. I hope they will take me The grades are carried upwards.”

On May 4, Zhang Yufei greeted the audience after the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Zongzhi

Previously, Yu Yiting won the silver medal in the women’s 100-meter butterfly; Zhang Yufei, the Olympic 200-meter butterfly champion, overcame physical discomfort and won the championship with a time of 56.48 seconds, currently the world‘s number one; Shandong’s Wang Yichun won the third place.

In other events, Wang Changhao from Tianjin won the men’s 100m butterfly championship, Sun Jiajun from Hubei won the runner-up with a difference of 0.01 seconds, and Chen Juner from Guangdong ranked third; Wang Xueer from the Guangdong team won the women’s 100m backstroke championship; Yang Chang from Shanxi won the championship. The women’s 100-meter breaststroke champion; the Guangdong team led by Wang Xueer won the first place in the men’s and women’s 4X100-meter medley relay.

On the 5th, the women’s 50-meter freestyle, men’s 50-meter butterfly, men’s and women’s 200-meter breaststroke, men’s 800-meter freestyle, men’s 4X100-meter freestyle relay and women’s 4X200-meter freestyle relay will be held.

[

责编：杨帆 ]