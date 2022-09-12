Original title: National Table Tennis announced the list of entries for the World Table Tennis Championships, with Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha leading the men’s and women’s teams

The Chinese Table Tennis Association issued an announcement on the afternoon of September 11, confirming the 2022 56th ITTF World Table Tennis Team Championships (Finals) Chengdu Chinese team entry list.

The announcement pointed out that according to the “China Table Tennis Association 2022 56th ITTF World Table Tennis Team Championships (Finals) Chengdu Qualification Selection Measures”, the following athletes are finally determined to represent the Chinese table tennis team to participate in the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships finals (press The latest world rankings released by the ITTF):

Men’s team roster:

Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, Liang Jingkun, Wang Chuqin, Lin Gaoyuan;

Women’s team roster:

Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng, Wang Manyu, Wang Yidi, Chen Xingtong.

According to the selection method previously released by the Chinese Table Tennis Association, Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, Liang Jingkun and Wang Chuqin of the men’s team, as well as Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng, Wang Manyu and Wang Yidi of the women’s team, rely on the ITTF World Ranking on August 23 (week 34) this year ( The results of the top four) are directly selected for the team. Lin Gaoyuan won the men’s singles championship in the men’s team selection, and Chen Xingtong won the fifth place in the Chinese team’s men’s and women’s team by virtue of the World Table Tennis Federation (WTT) regular challenge match Muscat Women’s singles championship. Tickets.

The World Table Tennis Championships team competition will be held in Chengdu, Sichuan Province from September 30 to October 9, 2022. The men’s and women’s teams will have 35 and 31 teams from all over the world, respectively. Each team can compete at most 5 athletes signed up for the competition.