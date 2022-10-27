Original title: The roster of the National Table Tennis Asian Cup is updated, Lin Gaoyuan replaces Liang Jingkun to play

■Lin Gaoyuan lost to his teammate Liang Jingkun in the WTT Macau Championship.Xinhua News Agency

National Table Tennis Asian Cup roster update

New Express News Yesterday, the ITTF official website updated the registration status of the Asian Cup. Lin Gaoyuan of the Chinese table tennis team will replace Liang Jingkun in the 2022 Table Tennis Asian Cup. After the update, the national table tennis competition list is Lin Gaoyuan, Wang Chuqin, Chen Xingtong and Wang Yidi.

Liang Jingkun fined for “indecent behavior”

Previously, Guoping originally planned to send Liang Jingkun to participate in the Asian Cup, but the latter was punished for “inappropriate celebrations and negative social impact” in the WTT Macau Championship.

Liang Jingkun

In the first match of the WTT Macau Championship on October 19, Liang Jingkun defeated his teammate Lin Gaoyuan 3:2. After the game, Liang Jingkun celebrated by pinning his racket in his trousers, which aroused outside discussion. After the game, Liang Jingkun made a public apology to Lin Gaoyuan and the fans. Liang Jingkun explained at the time: “My recent state has been very sluggish. After winning the game, I was very excited. I didn’t think that my subconscious behavior caused a misunderstanding to Gao Yuan. After the game, I also told Gao Yuan, my brother, and said I’m sorry! Finally, I apologize again to Gao Yuan and Gao Yuan’s fans.”

On October 25, the Chinese Table Tennis Association issued a decision to punish Liang Jingkun: From now on, Liang Jingkun will be disqualified from subsequent international and domestic competitions in 2022, including but not limited to: Henan Xinxiang WTT World Cup Finals, National Table Tennis Championships, Asian Cup and China Table Tennis Club Super League. The cancellation of the qualifications for the follow-up international and domestic competitions in 2022 will mean that Liang Jingkun can only maintain his status through team training matches for the next two months or more.

Lin Gaoyuan: Let’s cheer for the Chinese team together

Lin Gaoyuan accepted Liang Jingkun’s apology. He said: “Everyone is a brother. I believe Liang Jingkun did not do it on purpose. Don’t affect everyone’s subsequent games because of these little episodes. Let’s cheer for the Chinese team together.”

Because Liang Jingkun was fined and disqualified from the Asian Cup, the Asian Table Tennis Federation confirmed that according to the world ranking order, the Chinese table tennis team Lin Gaoyuan qualified for the Bangkok Asian Cup. The 2022 Asian Table Tennis Cup will be held in Bangkok, Thailand from November 17th to 19th. The event will only feature men’s and women’s singles, and each association will send up to two players in each event.

Lin Gaoyuan, currently ranked 12th in the men’s singles world, has a chance to prove himself. If he can achieve good results in Asian competitions, or even overwhelm Wang Chuqin, then Lin Gaoyuan may be able to gradually reverse the outside world‘s impression of his “psychological quality is not too tough”.

Before the Asian Cup, Lin Gaoyuan will first participate in the WTT World Cup finals, which will be unveiled in Xinxiang today (October 27). Lin Gaoyuan’s opponent in the first round is German star Paul.

In the men’s singles 1/8 final of the WTT Championship Budapest in July this year, Lin Gaoyuan defeated Bol 3-0. After the results of the draw were released, Bol said that the opponent in the first round was Lin Gaoyuan, which was definitely not an easy duel. Although he could not say that he was full of confidence in this game, he was looking forward to it. He said: “Lin Gaoyuan is a very strong player. He beat me in the WTT European Summer Series a few months ago, but this time I will fight back.”

As the finale of the 2022 WTT event, the champion of the Xinxiang WTT World Cup will not only receive a $55,000 bonus, but also 1,500 points.

(Qiu Ji)Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: