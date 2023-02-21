original title:

National Table Tennis Durban World Table Tennis Championships first trial: Lin Gaoyuan/Chen Xingtong win the mixed doubles championship

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, February 21 (Reporter Yu Sihui and Hu Jiali) The Chinese table tennis team held the mixed doubles final on the first leg of the World Table Tennis Championships in Durban on the 21st. Lin Gaoyuan/Chen Xingtong defeated Yu Ziyang/Sun Mingyang 3:1, won the championship.

On February 21, Lin Gaoyuan/Chen Xingtong (right) were in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Peng Ziyang

In the game of the day, the more experienced Lin Gaoyuan/Chen Xingtong took the lead and won the first game 11:5, and then Yu Ziyang/Sun Mingyang pulled back the game 11:6. In the next game, Lin Gaoyuan/Chen Xingtong withstood the opponent’s impact and won two consecutive games 11:5 and 11:8 to win the championship.

“Mixed doubles is actually a competition of personal comprehensive ability. I think my comprehensive ability still needs to be strengthened.” When talking about the results of this competition, Chen Xingtong said, “Communication is also very important in mixed doubles. You can communicate with him (Lin Gaoyuan) more.”

On February 21, Lin Gaoyuan (right)/Chen Xingtong were at the awards ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Peng Ziyang

Lin Gaoyuan said: “When the game is stalemate, how to grasp the mentality, whether to be conservative or to fight, I think there are many points that need to be summarized in this part.”

The Durban World Table Tennis Championships will be held in Durban, South Africa from May 20 to 28. The Chinese Table Tennis Association will hold two trials before the tournament. According to the rules, the players who won the men’s and women’s singles championships in the two trials will directly qualify for the singles competition in the Durban World Table Tennis Championships; If the results are the same, it will be determined through the PK competition.