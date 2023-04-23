National Table Tennis Team locks in WTT Macau championship ahead of schedule 2023-04-23 14:42:41.0 Source: Xinhua Net

Author: Li Hanfang, Liu Gang

The men’s and women’s singles semi-finals of the 2023 World Table Tennis Professional League (WTT) Championship Macau Station will be held on the 22nd. The Chinese team Wang Manyu and Chen Meng, Ma Long and Wang Chuqin have successfully advanced. The two singles finals will be between Chinese team members. Expand.

The Chinese team had previously won the semi-finals of the women’s singles. In the women’s singles semi-final that night, Wang Manyu took the lead against teammate Wang Yidi. The defending champion Wang Manyu won three games in a row after losing a game at 7:11, and then Wang Yidi regained another game. Wang Manyu finally sealed the victory in the sixth game and entered the final with a big score of 4:2.

The other semi-final of the women’s singles was between world No. 1 Sun Yingsha and Tokyo Olympic champion Chen Meng. The two sides entered a stalemate in the first game. Chen Meng took the lead at 16:14, and continued his state to go straight to three games, defeating Sun Yingsha with a big score of 4:0.

In the men’s singles semi-finals, defending champion Wang Chuqin faced Tomokazu Zhangmoto of the Japanese team. Wang Chuqin changed his hard-fought situation in the quarter-finals, won four games in a row with great momentum, and successfully won the ticket to the finals.

Wang Chuqin said after the game that he did not expect the score to be 4:0; after winning the first two rounds, the morale soared, which played an important role in winning.

The final match of the day was between veteran Malone and French teenager Alex Le Brun. After Ma Long took the next game with 11:8, Le Brun fought hard to catch up and get back a game. In the next game, Ma Long didn’t give his opponent a chance and won three games in a row with a big score of 4:1.

The men’s and women’s singles finals will be held on the 23rd.