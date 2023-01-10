Original title: National Table Tennis Women’s Doubles won two World Table Tennis seats Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu swept to win

CCTV News: On January 9, Beijing time, the Asian preliminaries of the 2023 Durban World Table Tennis Championships continued. Sun Yingsha/Wang Manyu easily won 4-0, while Chen Meng/Wang Yidi pulled three consecutive rounds to win when they fell behind 1-2.

The national table tennis team attaches great importance to this Asian preliminaries. Ma Long, Fan Zhendong, Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng and other main players all participated in the competition. The goal can be imagined, which is to strive for a good start in 2023. In the women’s doubles match, Sun Yingsha/Wang Manyu faced Kazakhstan’s Akasheva/Mikadilova. After the start of the game, Sun Yingsha/Wang Manyu quickly gained the upper hand. They suppressed their opponents and quickly took the lead. 11 to 3, they took the lead.

In the subsequent games, Sun Yingsha/Wang Manyu completely controlled the situation and did not give their opponents any chance to counterattack. 11-6, 11-4, 11-7, they won three more games and won 3-0.

Chen Meng/Wang Yidi played against Li Kaimin/Wu Yonglin from Hong Kong, China. After the start of the game, Li Kaimin/Wu Yonglin quickly entered the state. They aggressively attacked and maintained their advantage after taking the lead. They took the lead with 11 to 7. In the second round, Chen Meng/Wang Yidi’s offense was more powerful, and they pulled back a round 11-7. Chen Meng/Wang Yidi’s handling of the details was mediocre in the third game, and there were more active mistakes. The Hong Kong team won again 11-9, leading the total score 2-1.

In the fourth game, Chen Meng/Wang Yidi quickly took the lead and won 11-4. They chased after the victory in the fifth game and quickly took a 7-1 lead. The Hong Kong team recovered a few points, and Chen Meng/Wang Yidi immediately responded and won another game 11-4. In the sixth game, Chen Meng/Wang Yidi led 3-0, 7-2. The Hong Kong team was unable to counterattack after a timeout, 11-2. Chen Meng/Wang Yidi won the game and won 4-2.