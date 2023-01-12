Original title: Guoping won the women’s singles full seat in the Durban World Table Tennis Championships

China Sports Daily News On January 10, the Asian preliminaries of the 2023 Durban World Table Tennis Championships will continue to be held in Doha, Qatar. National Table Tennis “Five Golden Flowers” Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng, Wang Manyu, Wang Yidi, and Chen Xingtong all overtook their opponents and won the first place in their respective groups. They successfully qualified for the Durban World Table Tennis Championships. The National Table Tennis Women’s Team also won the women’s singles Competing seats are full.

Sun Yingsha defeated Singaporean teenager Wang Xinru in 4 straight games, and scored a strong score of 11-0 in the third game. After the game, Sun Yingsha said: “The overall performance is relatively normal, and the whole game rhythm is similar to what I imagined.”

Chen Meng also defeated Wu Yonglin from Hong Kong, China, 4-0. She expressed her satisfaction with her performance, “We just played in doubles yesterday, and we have a certain understanding of her game and style. The pre-match preparation is still based on me.” Lord, I hope I can use my own tactical system and routines.”

Wang Manyu competed with Korean player Cui Hyo-joo. After losing one game first, Wang Manyu reversed and won 4 games in a row. After the game, Wang Manyu said: “The main thing is to let yourself calm down your emotions and mentality, try to control the rhythm as much as possible, and don’t lose too fast. The other thing is to think about how to restrict the opponent and how to play out your own advantages. Today’s singles game The ball has used some new things and gained something, so we have to make a good summary next.”

Both Wang Yidi and Chen Xingtong defeated their opponents in 4 straight games. Facing South Korean chipper Seo Hyo-won, Wang Yidi did not suffer too much impact. Wang Yidi concluded, “I won the last game in Budapest with difficulty, so this time I was more fully prepared in receiving the serve and the first three boards. “Although Chen Xingtong won the contest with Korean player Li Shiwen with a big score of 4 to 0, the two also had a very stalemate contest in the game. Chen Xingtong said: “Today is my first game. I didn’t get used to the venue and the table. The last time I played against my opponent was three or four years ago. She has made some progress, so it is normal to encounter difficulties on the court today. .”