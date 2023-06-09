Home » National team: Dortmund’s anger at Süle’s eviction
National team: Dortmund’s anger at Süle’s eviction

National team: Dortmund’s anger at Süle’s eviction
Dortmund’s anger about the Süle eviction

Niklas Süle is currently outside the national team

National coach Hansi Flick does not invite Niklas Süle to the national team and garnishes this decision with unusually open criticism of the central defender. That doesn’t go down well with his club Borussia Dortmund.

ÜThe non-consideration of Niklas Süle for the German national soccer team is being discussed. At his club Borussia Dortmund, the personnel was not well received. Internally, “there was a lack of understanding and irritation, the sporting leadership found it difficult to understand the waiver of Süle,” writes “Bild”.

According to the report, national coach Hansi Flick openly communicated his decision and the reasons for it. He is said to have called both Süle himself and BVB coach Edin Terzic to inform them that the 27-year-old would play in the next three international matches against Ukraine (June 12), Poland (June 16) and Colombia (June 20) is not included.

Flick expects the defender to improve his performance with a view to the 2024 home European Championship, he should push his limits more. He said that in an interview with the “FAZ”. “I think he’s leaving a lot behind. I want him to take a step forward in his attitude, in his mentality,” said Flick: “For me, Niki could be one of the best central defenders there is. His potential is huge.”

Flick trained Süle at FC Bayern

There have always been discussions about the fitness of the former Bayern pro in the past. Flick had already worked with him at Bayern Munich. According to his own statement, Flick was partly disappointed by the performance of the 45-time national player when he was eliminated from the preliminary round at the World Cup in Qatar at the end of last year. “I was 90 percent satisfied. But the ten percent that are missing make up the difference. That’s what matters to me,” said the 58-year-old, who lined up Süle in all three preliminary round games in Qatar.

For the upcoming international matches, Flick has nominated Matthias Ginter, Thilo Kehrer, Antonio Rüdiger, Nico Schlotterbeck and Malick Thiaw for central defense – on the other hand, he has renounced the long-standing DFB regular Süle.

