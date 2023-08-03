National team: Evani away because of Bonucci?

“I couldn’t go back. I convinced myself it was time for a change.” Alberico Evani thus announced his farewell to the national team in July alongside Roberto Mancini. A decision that came after the Federation had decided to change by proposing the former Sampdoria and Milan first the women’s national team and then the Under 20. “I took a day to reflect and then I said: ‘No thanks’“, she said Gazzetta dello Sport “Chicco” who was in the blue for 13 years from the Under 19 to the senior national team and the role of vice-coach.

Bonucci’s call for the Nations League

But reportedly by The newspaperthe reason for Evani’s farewell would not be linked to the Federation’s desire for change, but one irreconcilable break with coach Roberto Mancini. On the occasion of the last call-ups for the Nations League matches, the deputy commissioner allegedly contested Leonardo Bonucci’s call. The 36-year-old defender and Juve captain, on the other hand, would have been called up and started against Spain in the Nations League semi-final loss in June. Evani’s misgivings about Bonucci were shared by other staff members and a large part of the locker room, but Mancini would have decided to bet again on the black and white experience.

“Times could have been managed better”

Then the phone call from Roberto Mancini a few weeks ago and the willingness expressed to secretary Vladovich to officially end the relationship with the national team. “I convinced myself it was time for a change. I had to do it before, after the European Championship. It was the right time – said Evani alla Journal -. Even my brother told me that. But I felt I could still be useful. It’s not easy to leave a place where you had a good time. Embittered? No, the Football Association has the legitimate right to change. I think you want to give yourself a jolt of novelty, like in ’18, and start again with many good young people. There is. Times could have been managed better. Close to the expiry of the contract, I heard Lombardo, Salsano… and we asked ourselves: ‘Why isn’t anyone moving?’. Now that the teams are already made, it is difficult to receive job offers. They could have communicated it earlier, they had made the decision some time ago“.