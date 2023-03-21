He’s still young, but already good enough to shape a game. Florian Wirtz is to become the face of the restart of the German national team. The home EM could affect the career plan of Leverkusen. The first top clubs are showing great interest in him.

Ztwo fast hooks, a precise pass – and his team suddenly had space. During training with the German national soccer team on Tuesday morning, Florian Wirtz showed why the Beacon of hope for the home EM 2024.

National coach Hansi Flick had his squad of 23 players practice before the game against Peru on Saturday in Mainz (8.45 p.m., ZDF) on the campus of the German Football Association (DFB) in Frankfurt am Main, with the U21s training on the pitch next door. At 19, Wirtz would actually still play for the junior team, but he has long since been too good and too important for Flick to give him up, even if the U21 European Championships in Romania and Georgia are coming up next summer. The national coach is making it clear these days how much he is counting on Wirtz with a view to the European Championships in Germany.

Wirtz is back with the national team for the first time in over a year, until the end of last year he was out with a cruciate ligament tear. The attacking professional has been playing regularly for Leverkusen for around two months. Now Wirtz is back in the German jersey. Finally Flick can count on him. “It was fun to be back on the pitch with the boys,” said Wirtz after training. “I noticed that there is a completely different quality here.”

Flick pays homage to Wirtz – “A phenomenon”

So far, the young star of Bayer Leverkusen has only played four senior internationals. Despite his young age, he has the potential to shape the German game. He’s been a professional for three years, already was in his first year in various statistical matters better than Kai Havertz was at the same age. Wirtz often shines in the Bundesliga, the DFB Cup and the Europa League. His failure at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was extremely bitter. “I watched every German game and many other games as well,” said Wirtz. He is particularly popular with young fans, and many called out his name during public training on Monday. “Flo is a huge talent and still has a lot of potential,” said his teammate Matthias Ginter from SC Freiburg.

Actually, Wirtz would have trained with Jamal Musiala these days and possibly played with him against Peru, but the 20-year-old attacking star of FC Bayern had to leave due to a torn muscle fiber. The dream duo of many fans does not get a chance for the time being. A murmur goes through the stadium when both are on the ball, Flick said recently.

Wirtz and Musiala should be faces of the new beginning in the national team. After the World Cup, which was desolate from a German perspective, Flick is currently doing without established players such as Thomas Müller and Leroy Sané. Wirtz should make a decisive contribution to creating a spirit of optimism before the important home tournament. Sané in particular will have to fight for his place in the national team. Pretty much pressure, isn’t it? Wirtz answered calmly: “I don’t feel any pressure. In the end, what matters is that we as a team perform well, that everyone delivers top performances. I don’t let anything get transferred to me. “He’s just happy to be there.

Market value at 70 million euros

Wirtz recovered well from his serious injury. Flick recently praised the boy as a phenomenon, Wirtz plays almost even better than before the injury and is increasingly looking for one-on-ones. Wirtz smiled when asked about it. “I still have the same idea of ​​my football game,” he said. What does it matter? “Give good passes forward, be a goal threat and just be important for the team, get involved,” Wirtz replied. “Everything that belongs to.”

A convincing EM could have a huge impact on his career plan. The young star’s contract with Leverkusen runs until the summer of 2027, his market value is estimated by transfermarkt.de at 70 million euros. Recently it was said that FC Barcelona was interested in him, many other top clubs are watching him closely. Wirtz takes advice from his father Hans-Joachim. He recently emphasized that his son would stay in Leverkusen at least until the European Championships.

If Wirtz junior shines on the big stage in Europe in a little over a year, the top clubs should advertise even more intensively. “I haven’t heard anything from my father about Barcelona. I read that and was amazed,” says Wirtz. It is important for him to stay healthy, play the season well and “take myself to the next level of my performance. I haven’t looked much into the future so far.”

The new DFB sports director Rudi Völler pointed out to him and his teammates this week what an opportunity the European Championship is. “I would like to be there and inspire people in Germany again,” said Wirtz. “It will be a very nice experience. I want to play a good tournament, contribute well and help to get far.”