National team: Goretzka on World Cup failure: Discussions didn’t distract us

Status: 06/16/2023 06:11 a.m

According to Leon Goretzka, the political discussions during the World Cup in Qatar had no impact on the poor performance of the national soccer team.

“I can’t help anyone who seriously thinks that we were eliminated because of the bandage or the mouth-to-mouth gesture,” said the international to the “mirror”. The Bayern professional assured: “The discussions didn’t distract us from doing our job.” The DFB team was eliminated in the preliminary round.

Goretzka wants to continue to position himself

“I tried to keep all these reports away from me,” assured Goretzka. But it is him “It’s clear that such topics pop up when things are going badly in sport. The headwind naturally comes when you position yourself as clearly as I do. I made a conscious decision to express myself on political and social issues – and I regret it not for a second.”

At the World Cup, captain Manuel Neuer was not allowed to wear the “One Love” armband as planned. After the ban by the world governing body FIFA, the national players had demonstratively covered their mouths before the first game in Qatar. The game against Japan was then lost 1-2. As in Russia four years earlier, the DFB team was eliminated after the preliminary round.