Home » National team: Goretzka on World Cup failure: Discussions didn’t distract us
Sports

National team: Goretzka on World Cup failure: Discussions didn’t distract us

by admin
National team: Goretzka on World Cup failure: Discussions didn’t distract us

Status: 06/16/2023 06:11 a.m

According to Leon Goretzka, the political discussions during the World Cup in Qatar had no impact on the poor performance of the national soccer team.

“I can’t help anyone who seriously thinks that we were eliminated because of the bandage or the mouth-to-mouth gesture,” said the international to the “mirror”. The Bayern professional assured: “The discussions didn’t distract us from doing our job.” The DFB team was eliminated in the preliminary round.

Goretzka wants to continue to position himself

“I tried to keep all these reports away from me,” assured Goretzka. But it is him “It’s clear that such topics pop up when things are going badly in sport. The headwind naturally comes when you position yourself as clearly as I do. I made a conscious decision to express myself on political and social issues – and I regret it not for a second.”

At the World Cup, captain Manuel Neuer was not allowed to wear the “One Love” armband as planned. After the ban by the world governing body FIFA, the national players had demonstratively covered their mouths before the first game in Qatar. The game against Japan was then lost 1-2. As in Russia four years earlier, the DFB team was eliminated after the preliminary round.

See also  Milan market, all up Renato Sanches. The news on the negotiation - Sport - Football

You may also like

VALLEY OF SIGNS WINE TRAIL 2023

After a fall at the Tour de Suisse:...

Brescia-Cosenza: no morals if not directed at certain...

Poland – Germany: Ter Stegen’s announcements towards Neuer...

Milano Cortina 2026, the rights of 22 Asian...

Kaymer eleven strokes behind after the first round

Xavi Simons, who the PSV talent is and...

Poland’s national soccer team plays against Germany –...

6 things to do for a nature holiday

Trento will participate in the Eurocup whenever possible

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy