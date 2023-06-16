Home » National team: “Gray clouds”: Schweinsteiger feels reminded of 2006
Status: 06/16/2023 8:50 p.m

Ex-world champion Bastian Schweinsteiger sees parallels to the months before the summer fairy tale in view of the current mood surrounding the German national soccer team.

“It reminds me a bit of the situations before the 2006 World Cup, there were also a bit of gray clouds over Germany,” said the ARD expert before Friday’s friendly in Warsaw against hosts Poland.

Since the failed EM 2021 there have been “not positive changes” in the game of the DFB selection, criticized Schweinsteiger: “There weren’t really any games that made the fans cheer.” In any case, his worry lines with a view to the home EM 2024 “have gotten bigger,” said the 38-year-old: “Now you have to say: Thank God we still have a year.”

Schweinsteiger called it “sympathetic” that national coach Hansi Flick protected his players after the disappointing 3-3 draw against Ukraine in Bremen. But the former Bayern professional also confirmed: “It’s also the case that the team is expected to react. I’m excited about that. As a coach, you put yourself in front of the team, but the players are on the pitch.”

