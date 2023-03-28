RDue to health reasons, udi Völler cannot attend the international match of the national team this Tuesday evening (8.45 p.m., in the sports ticker of the WELT) be there in Cologne. The new DFB sports director suffered kidney colic on Monday, the DFB announced a few hours before the start of the European Championship test match against Belgium. The 62-year-old is “now symptom-free and resting at home,” the association said.

After the early World Cup failure of the DFB selection at the World Cup in Qatar, Völler took over the new function as successor to DFB managing director Oliver Bierhoff. A high-ranking task force had selected the former DFB team boss and managing director of Bayer Leverkusen for the function.

In the past week, Völler had numerous appointments alongside national coach Hansi Flick. At the public training of the national team at the start of the course, he gave speeches to the fans in Frankfurt/Main, among other things. In the 2-0 win against Peru on Saturday, Völler was in the stands, just like the day before when the U21s lost 2-2 to Japan.