Home Sports National team – Italy knocked out against Austria after 62 years. All numbers
Sports

National team – Italy knocked out against Austria after 62 years. All numbers

by admin
National team – Italy knocked out against Austria after 62 years. All numbers

The balance of the matches between Italy and Austria is clearly in favor of the Azzurri. The statistics

Below the balance general of the matches played by theItalia against theAustria. The two teams met for the 39th time in general and for the 19th time in a friendly. In both budgets, Italy can boast a positive balance on the Austrians, even if the last defeat dates back to 10 December 1960 (Italy-Austria 1-2 in Naples in a friendly)

November 20, 2022 (change November 20, 2022 | 22:46)

© breaking latest news

See also  The artistic swimmer Linda Cerruti victim of sexism on social media: "Shameful"

You may also like

Infantino speaks (Fifa): “I feel gay, Arab, African,...

Rugby Oscar 2022. Capuozzo best revelation player in...

Epic Gesteco, victory in Forlì after a match...

Futsal, Women’s Serie A, the results: Francavilla at...

Volleyball A3. Third defeat in a row for...

Serie C, the results: Reggiana first in the...

Volley, Conegliano remains the only undefeated: Milan surrenders,...

The Apu only holds half the game then...

Wedding bonus only for those who get married...

Cycling, who sings better between Nibali and Pogacar?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy