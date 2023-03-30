Status: 03/29/2023 3:06 p.m

FIFA wants to avoid a long debate like the one in Qatar about the captain’s armband in rainbow colors at the Women’s World Cup. But the first confusion is already perfect.

Not black, red and gold like captain Joshua Kimmich in the men’s national team, but in the colors of the rainbow: Alexandra Popp will continue to wear the symbolic captain’s armband in test matches of the German soccer team.

At the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia in the summer, however, the DFB women will adhere to the FIFA guidelines – which the world association does not want to know anything about yet.

In any case, the German Football Association is drawing the consequences from the fuss about the “One Love” bandage at the 2022 men’s World Cup in Qatar. “We always carry the rainbow in our hearts and with us anyway” stressed national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg.

In contrast to Hansi Flick’s selection, which has returned to the traditional bandage, the DFB women want to make the rainbow colors visible in the future. “I know the players want to keep wearing the rainbow armband in our internationals” said Voss-Tecklenburg during a video link to the international matches on April 7 in Sittard against the Netherlands and on April 11 in Nuremberg against Brazil.

Request to FIFA rejected

“FIFA informed us at a team workshop this morning that they want all participating nations to wear the FIFA captain’s armband at the finals in Australia and New Zealand,” said team manager Maika Fischer. “When asked if it was possible to apply for a different pad, the information was currently: no.” At last year’s European Championships, you could register the rainbow tie with UEFA. When asked by the DFB sides about possible penalties for non-compliance, no information was received from FIFA.

According to the World Football Association, how the bandage for the Women’s World Cup will be used has not yet been determined. “FIFA would like to deny that a decision was made regarding the armband” said the world association on dpa request. “FIFA strives to maintain an ongoing dialogue with players and member associations.”

It remained with the team council that the official armband with the anti-discrimination campaign would also be worn if it was a strict requirement of FIFA for all 32 participating teams, said Fischer and emphasized: “Even against the background that Australia and New Zealand are also LGBTIQ*-friendly countries and in this respect a sign is not as absolutely necessary as it was in Qatar last winter, for example.” The English abbreviation LGBTQ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans people and queer people.

Infantino: “We went through a learning process”

Earlier this month, Gianni Infantino, the president of football’s world governing body, announced a timely solution for the Women’s World Cup from July 20 to August 20, saying: “I think we all went through a learning process.” Voss-Tecklenburg said they were interested in a joint solution “where certain messages can perhaps also be conveyed” .

According to President Bernd Neuendorf, the decision to return to a black, red and gold captain’s armband for the men’s DFB selection was also pushed by the players. “We want to somehow concentrate on football and sport now,” he had explained. At the World Cup in Qatar, Neuendorf was unable to assert itself in a dispute with FIFA about the socio-political symbolism of the bandage.

FIFA had banned the DFB and other associations in Qatar from using the bandage, which stands for diversity, under threat of sanctions. The ban had caused a lot of quarrels with the German team during the tournament. It culminated in the hand-to-mouth gesture made by captain Manuel Neuer and the other players before the game against Japan kicked off.