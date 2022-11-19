Matteo Pessina, 25, is the first Monza player in history to be called up to the national team. In Tirana he remained on the bench, tomorrow in Vienna he should start. “First Monzese in the blue? It’s a source of pride for me and the city. Doctor Galliani was moved when he was called up… Yes, it’s a good moment for me and Monza”. Matteo boasts 14 appearances and 4 goals for Mancini’s Italy so far. It was precisely against Austria on 26 June 2021 at Wembley that he scored his last goal for the blue in the round of 16 of the European Championship, the momentary 2-0 in extra time, after a touch in the area by Acerbi, after a cross from the left by Insigne. He was still at Atalanta and came on for Barella in the 67th minute at 0-0, number 12 on his back. “That goal against Austria and beyond, the whole of the Euro I would say, gave me a great boost in my career. The same goes for many of my teammates. The Euro victory gave us a lot: we weren’t among the favourites, I myself didn’t even have to be called up, and we will always carry that fantastic memory with us. It was a good sign for the youngsters, I like the approach the new ones have now.”