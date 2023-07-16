National team : Reunion with Japan – DFB team on a trip to the USA in October

Status: 05/30/2023 5:35 p.m

The national team will start the European Championship season with two home games against Japan and France. In October, national coach Flick goes on a trip to the USA with the DFB team.

The German national soccer team and national coach Hansi Flick will see Japan again in September. The international match in Wolfsburg on September 9 marks the start of the European Championship season.

Three days later there will be a top-class performance test in Dortmund against Vice World Champion France. The DFB team lost 2-1 to Japan at the World Cup in Qatar. The false start led to the next preliminary round from the German selection.

In October, Flick will travel to the USA with the national team. The first of two opponents has been decided: on October 14, the German team will face the United States, one of the three host countries of the 2026 World Cup, in Hartford, the capital of the US state of Connecticut.

Three more international matches in the current season

“For me, the games against Japan and France are very special highlights in our preparation plan for the European Championships in our own country. As vice world champions in 2022 and world champions in 2018, France is one of the top favorites for the European Championship title,” said Flick: “We’re expecting one with Japan other very strong opponents, as the World Cup has shown. We then meet a World Cup host, the USA, who are highly motivated in preparation for the home tournament. This game is a very attractive challenge in terms of sport and atmosphere.”

At the end of the current season, the national team will play three international matches in Bremen against the Ukraine (June 12), in Warsaw against Poland (June 16) and in Gelsenkirchen against Colombia (June 20). Flick will announce his squad for these EM tests this Friday. The team will meet in Frankfurt am Main on June 7th. Like last time, it will train on the DFB campus. In the first international matches in 2023, there was a 2-0 win against Peru and a 2-3 win against Belgium in March.

