National team: Rüdiger – “Not everyone has to like us on the pitch”

AWhen they entered the pitch on Saturday morning with a blue sky and 27 degrees, they first went out to the sidelines. On a table specifically posted there was a large container with an electrolyte drink, but most importantly, sunscreen. The German internationals rubbed their face, arms and neck with it before mobilizing their joints with some yoga exercises on the training ground on the campus of the German Football Association (DFB).

The session in Frankfurt lasted around 90 minutes before the team withdrew to the team hotel in Gravenbruch, a district of Neu Isenburg.

The DFB entourage has been in the Main metropolis since Wednesday – in preparation for a hat-trick for internationals. Test one in Bremen against Ukraine follows on Monday (6 p.m., in the WELT sports ticker), test two will take place next Friday in Warsaw against Poland (8:45 p.m.), before test three in Gelsenkirchen against Colombia on the following Tuesday goes (8:45 p.m.).

Incidentally, the latter game will take place in the presence of many former German national players who have been invited to celebrate the 1000th international match in style. The anniversary will already be celebrated in the game against Ukraine, but since the capacity in the Bremen stadium is not that big, it will be celebrated in Gelsenkirchen.

“It won’t be a friendly game,” assures Völler

With Germany qualified to host Euro 2024, there will only be friendly matches until then – and no compulsory tasks for the European competition to secure a ticket to the tournament, which will feature 24 teams. Nevertheless, the pressure on the German team is no less great. On the contrary, after three tournaments, in which twice it was already over in the preliminary round and once in the round of 16, the test games should now be used to prepare as best as possible in order to meet the higher demands at the European Championship.

Preferably on Monday against Ukraine. Rudi Völler, who has been the new director for the national team for a good six months, is expecting a serious European Championship test against Ukraine despite the great political and emotional significance of the anniversary international match. “It won’t be a friendly match,” assured Völler these days before the game against Ukraine, the country so shaken by the Russian war of aggression: “It’s a completely normal international match, provided that it’s the 1000th international match for us. They will give everything and so will we.”

The players know the importance of the upcoming games. That became clear when Antonio Rudiger and Kevin Trapp, who will be in goal against Ukraine, appeared at the press conference after Saturday’s session. Ruediger, Real Madrid’s central defender, said that they want to develop, improve and take the fans with them. “We have to find our way back to the virtues that made Germany so special.” By that he meant struggle, commitment and will. “At the end of the day,” added Rüdiger, “not everyone has to like us on the pitch, but maybe off the pitch.”

Incidentally, the 30-year-old took the opportunity on Saturday to go back to an incident on Wednesday, the day he arrived at the DFB headquarters. There had been a dispute with a fan and autograph collector at Rhein-Main Airport, which was recorded in a video published by BILD. You can see how Rüdiger verbally misinterprets the tone and calls the fan “Spasti”.

So before the defender answered questions from media representatives in the press conference, he went into the incident right at the beginning and said: “Of course my reaction to the autograph hunter was wrong. I beg your pardon. I overreacted.” In an interview with BILD, the family man had previously said: “Autographs and selfies for the fans who ask respectfully and nicely, are very welcome and at any time. But sometimes it goes a bit too far for me personally.” Rüdiger continued: “Above all, the constant unsolicited filming, which I personally find impolite, was a bit annoying at the moment. Still, I shouldn’t have reacted like that and with that word. Sorry for that.”

Rudi Völler defended Rüdiger on Friday and reported that he had talked to him. “He’s sorry, he’s already apologized,” said Völler. Rüdiger slipped out a bit verbally during the incident. According to Völler, he is a player who “values ​​thank you and please”. In this context, the DFB sports director and former international striker pointed out that Rüdiger was “one of the most diligent” among the players signing autographs and taking photos with the fans at the national team’s public training session on Thursday on the Frankfurt DFB campus.

Rüdiger will play against Ukraine in a back three

How much value Rüdiger attaches to being polite and how difficult it is for some people to be friendly was shown again on Saturday – after the press conference. An older photographer approached Rüdiger, gave him a note and took a picture of him. Apparently without asking Rüdiger, whereupon he replied, somewhat irritated, that he would like to give him an autograph, but that he should learn to say please.

According to national coach Hansi Flick’s plan, Rüdiger will play in a back three on Monday. The coach, who recently played with a back four, wants the team to be able to act more flexibly and master several systems well. It’s good to have a different system, according to Rüdiger, “so that we can change places if things don’t go in the right direction.”

For Trapp, the goalkeeper of Eintracht Frankfurt, playing with a back three is no problem anyway. This was the last practice at his employer. “In the end, it’s about supporting each other on the pitch and being successful,” said the goalkeeper, who has played an international match for the first time since March last year.