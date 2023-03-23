Status: 03/23/2023 07:16 a.m

National player Nico Schlotterbeck would like to appear a little less extroverted off the field.

“Maybe I should have given fewer interviews and focused more on my game. But I’m still a young player and I was still inexperienced in some things,” the 23-year-old defender from Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund told the magazine “Kicker”: “It’s a fine line: As long as you perform well, everything is fine. As soon as your performance is no longer so constant, you will be interpreted negatively if you have made one or two more bold statements. I’ve learned to be more humble and to talk less.”

Schlotterbeck doesn’t want to curb his emotions during the game, because “on the other hand, the extrovert also belongs to me,” he said: “I’m just loudly happy when I clear a ball on the line.”

With his emotionality and his playful class, he also wants to offer “added value” in the national team. “I want to consistently deliver my performance for my club over the years. If I can do that, then that would automatically be a recommendation for the national team,” said the former Freiburger.

The two central defenders Antonio Rüdiger and Niklas Süle, who were not nominated for the first two international matches of the year on Saturday against Peru and three days later against Belgium by national coach Hansi Flick, are currently “rightly a bit ahead of me in the DFB hierarchy “, as Schlotterbeck judged.