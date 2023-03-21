For national coach Hansi Flick, the realignment of the national team begins with the games against Belgium and Peru. A possible key player will be missing for the time being. Jamal Musiala has to leave injured.

Jamal Musiala is not available for the restart of the German national soccer team. Bayern Munich’s midfield star had to leave due to a torn muscle fiber in his left thigh. National coach Hansi Flick will not make a subsequent nomination for the 20-year-old. The DFB selection will meet Peru and Belgium in two friendlies in the coming days.

“We all hoped that Jamal would be fit because he has unique qualities,” said Flick. He still has to do without his new planned offensive team of Musiala and Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz. Musiala was one of the more conspicuous DFB players at the World Cup in Qatar and is considered the face of the new national team that is heading for the 2024 European Championship.

Musiala came on as a substitute during Bayern’s 2-1 away draw against Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday. The Munich team lost the lead in the table as a result of the defeat. After the international break on April 1st, they meet current leaders Borussia Dortmund at home. The German Football Association and FC Bayern did not say how long Musiala would be out. “We wish him to be fit as soon as possible,” said Flick.

Six newcomers to the squad

There are six newcomers in Flick’s squad for the first test international matches after the World Cup debacle against Peru on Saturday in Mainz and three days later in Cologne against Belgium. Mergim Berisha, Kevin Schade, Marius Wolf, Josha Vagnoman and Felix Nmecha are in the A squad for the first time, as is Malick Thiaw, who was brought up from the U21s. “We’re curious about what we’ll see,” said Flick, who offered the newcomers the prospect of playing time: “That’s our plan. We’ll have to wait and see what the training impressions are like.”

With a view to the European Championship at home, Flick emphasized that it was important to “set up the squad across the board.” He wanted to see “who could have the potential to be at the Euro,” said the 58-year-old. At the same time, he defended the break for several established players such as Thomas Müller, Ilkay Gündogan, Leroy Sané and Niklas Süle: “You could have taken all the players with you, they would have liked to have been there.” But: “They would not have been given the opportunity to play.”

Wirtz, Emre Can, Bernd Leno are returning after long breaks, Timo Werner is back after suffering a ligament injury shortly before the World Cup.