Home » National Track Cycling Championships: China’s Hong Kong team wins men’s and women’s all-around championships – Xinhua English.news.cn
Sports

National Track Cycling Championships: China’s Hong Kong team wins men’s and women’s all-around championships – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin
National Track Cycling Championships: China’s Hong Kong team wins men’s and women’s all-around championships – Xinhua English.news.cn









</p> <p>National Track Cycling Championships: <a data-ail="1071728" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >China</a>‘s Hong Kong team wins men’s and women’s all-around championships – Xinhua English.<a data-ail="1071728" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/news/" >news</a>.cn
news.cn/2021detail/css/detail.css”/> news.cn/2021detail/css/detail-sanwu.css”/>


Xinhua News Agency, Hangzhou, June 5 (Reporter Hu Jiali) On the 5th, the “Charm of Hangzhou” 2023 National Track Cycling Championship and National Youth Track Cycling Championship entered the penultimate competition day. Hong Kong team Liang Jiaru and Li Siying won the adult men’s championship. , Women’s all-around championship.

In the adult men’s all-around competition, Liang Jiaru performed well in the knockout and scoring stages and won the championship with a total of 126 points; Zhou Hongfei of the Hebei team and Guo Liang of the Jiangsu team won the second and third places. Li Siying won the adult women’s all-around championship with a total of 132 points by virtue of her slight advantages in the sprint and knockout stages; Liu Jiali of the Sichuan team and Chen Ning of the Beijing team won the runner-up and third respectively.

Zhou Yu of the Shanghai team and Yuan Liying of the Jilin team won the adult men’s and women’s sprint championships respectively, and Sun Haoran of the Zhejiang team and Bian Yimin of the Jiangsu team won the youth men’s and women’s sprint championships respectively.

On the 6th will usher in the adult and junior men’s and women’s Madison and Keirin races.

[error correction]


[Responsible editor: Xie Bingxin]


See also  VIDEO - Bruno Peres does not forget Roma: "Who does not jump is from Lazio" - Forzaroma.info - Latest news As Roma calcio - Interviews, photos and videos

010030101030000000000000011100001129671440

You may also like

Scotland: McCrorie replaces Ralston; Cooper, Souttar & Patterson...

Tuesday’s gossip: Gundogan, Kane, Maddison, Ugarte, Caicedo, Mac...

Olympia: Fronts in the ÖOC dispute continue to...

The Yangtze River Delta Water Sports Festival kicks...

Ainge: I don’t think there is anyone in...

«If it was for Mino, I continued, because...

the organization of the Ile-de-France hospital system should...

The intangible cultural heritage hometown welcomes the Asian...

Ferrari, Leclerc demolishes the SF-23: “We are inconsistent”....

Ibrahimovic says “Ciao” ​​to football

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy