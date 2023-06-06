National Track Cycling Championships: China’s Hong Kong team wins men’s and women’s all-around championships – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Hangzhou, June 5 (Reporter Hu Jiali) On the 5th, the “Charm of Hangzhou” 2023 National Track Cycling Championship and National Youth Track Cycling Championship entered the penultimate competition day. Hong Kong team Liang Jiaru and Li Siying won the adult men’s championship. , Women’s all-around championship.

In the adult men’s all-around competition, Liang Jiaru performed well in the knockout and scoring stages and won the championship with a total of 126 points; Zhou Hongfei of the Hebei team and Guo Liang of the Jiangsu team won the second and third places. Li Siying won the adult women’s all-around championship with a total of 132 points by virtue of her slight advantages in the sprint and knockout stages; Liu Jiali of the Sichuan team and Chen Ning of the Beijing team won the runner-up and third respectively.

Zhou Yu of the Shanghai team and Yuan Liying of the Jilin team won the adult men’s and women’s sprint championships respectively, and Sun Haoran of the Zhejiang team and Bian Yimin of the Jiangsu team won the youth men’s and women’s sprint championships respectively.

On the 6th will usher in the adult and junior men’s and women’s Madison and Keirin races.