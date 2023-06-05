National Track Cycling Championships: Zhang Hai’ao won the adult men’s individual pursuit championship 2023-06-05 10:33:18.0 Source: Xinhua Net

Author: Hu Jiali

On the 4th, the “Charm of Hangzhou” 2023 National Track Cycling Championship and National Youth Track Cycling Championship entered its fourth competition day. Shanghai team Zhang Haiao won the adult men’s individual pursuit championship.

Zhang Haiao is the national record holder in the adult men’s individual pursuit competition. He won the championship with a time of 4 minutes 18 seconds 246. Hong Kong team Boheng won the silver medal and Heilongjiang team Sun Wentao won the bronze medal. In the adult women’s individual pursuit, Wei Suwan of the Jiangsu team won the championship with a time of 3:34.197, Zhou Menghan of the Henan team and Song Chao of the Shanghai team won the second and third respectively.

On the 5th, there will be adult men’s and women’s all-around competitions and sprint competitions, as well as youth men’s and women’s sprint competitions.