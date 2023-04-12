The National Trampoline Championships ended

The provincial trampoline team won 2 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze

Reporter Hong Xuan

On April 8, the 2023 National Trampoline Championships came to an end. The Zhejiang Trampoline Team performed well and won 2 golds, 2 silvers and 4 bronzes.

It is worth mentioning that our province has almost a “monopoly” in the single-hop project. Jia Fangfang, a famous player from our province, and Fang Jiayi, a contestant in the women’s single jump individual event, won the women’s single jump championship with a total score of 32.55 points and 30.05 points respectively. For the men’s team, Liang Yanan, Chen Hao, and Dai Yichen won the gold medal in the team event, and Liang Yanan won a silver medal in the men’s single jump individual event. For this result, the single jump coach Shao Chunhua bluntly said that it exceeded expectations. In addition to Jia Fangfang’s absolute advantage in this event, what is even more gratifying is Fang Jiayi’s progress and the continuous emergence of young players.

In the final of the women’s individual trampoline event, Cao Yunzhu, a player from our province, won the third place with 54.59 points. Yao Yanjun, the coach of the Chinese National Trampoline Team, praised Cao Yunzhu. She believed that Cao Yunzhu still went all out despite his poor physical condition. At the same time, he used a new routine with a difficulty of 14.8 in the first game. The results have achieved the effect of military training.

In addition, the Zhejiang team also won the third place in the women’s online team. In the men’s and women’s synchronous double finals, the young contestants from our province Chen Yuhan and Yu Weijie who participated in the event for the first time cooperated tacitly and won the third place with 46.98 points, and Chen Lingyun/Fan Xinyi won the third place with 45.42 points.