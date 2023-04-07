Original title: National U15 Youth Basketball League Women’s Group Jilin Division kicks off

The 2023 National U15 Youth Basketball League Women’s North-South Division Competition in Jilin Division will be held from April 5th to 11th at the Jilin City Ice Sports Center (Jilin Gymnasium). Nearly 300 people from 19 teams from Beijing Shougang Team, Shandong U15 Team, Shaanxi U15 Team, Beijing Xicheng Team, Jinan No. 50 Middle School Team, Changchun No. 104 Middle School Team, and Shijiazhuang No. 5 Middle School Team participated.

The National U-Series Youth Basketball League is the highest level youth basketball league in China. Under the guidelines of the Chinese Basketball Association to promote the integration of sports and education, and comprehensively improve the current competition level of college students, high school students, and junior high school students, it bears the responsibility of cultivating the future of Chinese basketball. The mission of the new force is to be the cradle of Chinese youth basketball elite players and to lay a solid foundation for the transfer of reserve talents for high-level professional leagues. By hosting the national youth basketball competition, it will definitely drive the development and popularization of Jilin youth basketball projects and promote the rapid development of youth basketball. (Reporter Zhang Kuan)

