water battle

National University Swimming Championships kicks off in Xiamen

627 athletes from 61 colleges and universities competed in 80 small events

Xiamen Evening NewsNews (Reporter Li Xiaohui) Fighting for hegemony in the water in the waves! Yesterday morning, the 21st China University Swimming Championships kicked off in the swimming pool of Haicang Sports Center. The competition will last for 4 days, attracting 61 colleges and universities and 627 athletes to participate. They will compete in a total of 80 sub-items in 22 projects.

“The swimming pool facilities are advanced, the functional layout is reasonable, and the sports technology standard is high.” This is the organizing committee’s praise for the swimming and diving hall of Haicang Sports Center. “This is the largest competition with the largest number of participants since the start of the competition.” You Songhui, the technical representative of this competition, said that Haicang is worthy of praise in terms of competition facilities and logistical support. This event is of great significance for testing the training level of swimmers in various universities, improving athletes’ competitive status and ability, and helping prepare for the first National Student (Youth) Games.

With the establishment of the 4th China University Sunshine Sports Swimming Championships and the 21st China University Swimming Championships, Haicang is attracting higher-level events to promote the further development of the regional sports industry. The competition was sponsored by the China University Sports Association, guided by the Haicang District Government and the Municipal Sports Bureau, implemented by the Swimming Branch of the China University Sports Association, and undertaken by Xiamen Urban Construction Tianshi Culture and Sports Industry Co., Ltd.

【Extended reading】

The Olympic champion brings a strong team to the competition and looks forward to breaking the record

According to the organizers, the contestants are not only top-notch swimmers, but also top-notch students.

This event attracted swimming teams from Tsinghua University, Peking University, Fudan University, Beijing University of Technology, University of Macau and other universities to participate. Among them, the swimming team of Beijing Sport University has a strong lineup, with a total of 14 players participating, basically covering all individual events.

Jiao Liuyang, an associate professor at Sun Yat-sen University, was the champion of the women’s 200m butterfly in the 2012 London Olympics, and led a strong team to compete this time. She said that the participating team members have won 5 gold medals in the 2021 University Swimming Championships, and she looks forward to them continuing to set new records in this competition.

“Complete personality is first in sports. This idea has inspired generations of Yanyuan students to actively participate in sports.” Lian Changxue, the coach of Peking University who is about to enter graduate school, said that the swimming team of Peking University has always been in the leading position among colleges and universities across the country. This competition will demonstrate the sportsmanship of Peking University students, and at the same time strive to break through previous achievements.

Li Yongwei from Sun Yat-sen University’s swimming team is a student majoring in public administration at the school. He has been training swimming since he was 7 years old. This time he participated in the freestyle competition. “I have been training before, and this competition is to test the training results. I have been looking forward to it for a long time, hoping to make a breakthrough.” He said.

Yuan Jingwen, the head coach of the swimming team of the University of Macau, said that the school team has been preparing for the competition since September last year. The competition coincides with the examination period.