National water drifting masters gather in Wenzhou for a peak match_Zhejiang Online

National water drifting masters gather in Wenzhou for a peak duel

2023-04-24





Source: Tribune





Reporter Pan Xiaokun

Playing for nothing is a childhood game for many people, and now there is a national competition. On April 22, the 2023 China·Ouhai First National Water Flying Stones Invitational Tournament was held at the Wenzhou Dragon Boat Sports Center. Nearly 20 teams from all over the country and 123 players participated. Contestants are divided into open group and invitation group. In comparison, the level of the invitation group is higher than that of the open group. According to the competition system, after the players in the open group have eliminated some players in the preliminaries, they will have the opportunity to compete with the players in the invitation group in the semi-finals.

Liu Zhe, a third-year student from Wenzhou University, is a contestant in the open group. This is his first time participating in the water flying stone competition. He scored 19 drifts in the semi-finals to advance to the finals. With his extraordinary performance, Liu Zhe finally won the first place with a score of 24 drifts. “It was a surprise. I didn’t expect to win the first place. I played stone chips when I was young, and this is the first time I participated in a professional competition.” Liu Zhe told reporters, In addition to luck to win the championship, there is also a relaxed attitude of being happy to participate, and “accidentally” won the first place.

Longyou player Shen Zhiyi finished sixth with a score of 15 drifts, and he scored the highest score of 35 drifts in the semi-finals. The 47-year-old is a driving school coach, and he has been playing in water since he was a child. “There is a reservoir next to our house, so I found some tiles and stones to polish it, and I have been playing until now.” Shen Zhiyi said that his best result was more than 60 floats, but he was not able to get a satisfactory result in the final due to nervousness: “It was the first time I participated in the competition, and I was very nervous. This time the wind was a bit strong, the water surface was not stable, and I didn’t perform well. I will go back and practice again and participate next time.”

At the competition site, the 16-year-old “Flying Rock Boy” Shen Danyao appeared as a guest performer, and dedicated performances such as single, three, and six shots to the audience. The water boulder in his hand was like a speedboat, not only flying far and drifting more, And it can turn, which is very exciting. Shen Danyao is from Longyou and is the nephew of contestant Shen Zhiyi. In the water boulder challenge held in Guizhou last year, Shen Danyao stood out from more than 300 players from all over the country and won the championship in one fell swoop. The number of water boulder jumps exceeded 20. Shen Danyao told reporters that if he used self-made water boulders, his best score would be 330.