National Women’s Weightlifting Championship: Sun Yongjie won three gold medals 2023-04-20 11:20:16.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Yu Sihui, Wang Hengzhi

On the 19th, the 2023 National Women’s Weightlifting Championships entered the final competition day. In the competition over 87 kg, Sun Yongjie of Liaoning Chaoyang team won three gold medals in snatch, clean and jerk and total score with a clear advantage.

In the snatch competition, Sun Yongjie failed to succeed in the first attempt, but she gradually entered the state and won the gold medal with 143 kg in the third attempt, ahead of Li Yan of the Heilongjiang team who won the silver medal by 13 kg. Zhang Manling of the Beijing team won the bronze medal.

Sun Yongjie was even more powerful in the clean and jerk competition. He locked the championship in the first try, and launched an impact on the national clean and jerk record held by Olympic champion Li Wenwen in the third try, but unfortunately failed. In the end, Sun Yongjie won two more golds with a clean and jerk of 180 kg and a total score of 323 kg. Zhang Manling and Li Yan won the runner-up and the third runner-up respectively in the snatch and total score.

After the game, Sun Yongjie said that he was quite satisfied with his snatch performance, but his clean and jerk results were still far behind his training level.

The 87kg competition was also held that day. Tian Dongping of the Heilongjiang team, Bao Yangqian of the Beijing team, and Song Kun of the Liaoning team won the snatch, clean and jerk, and total score gold medals respectively.