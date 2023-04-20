Home » National Women’s Weightlifting Championship: Sun Yongjie won three gold medals
Sports

National Women’s Weightlifting Championship: Sun Yongjie won three gold medals

by admin
National Women’s Weightlifting Championship: Sun Yongjie won three gold medals
National Women’s Weightlifting Championship: Sun Yongjie won three gold medals
2023-04-20 11:20:16.0 Source: Xinhuanet
Author: Yu Sihui, Wang Hengzhi

On the 19th, the 2023 National Women’s Weightlifting Championships entered the final competition day. In the competition over 87 kg, Sun Yongjie of Liaoning Chaoyang team won three gold medals in snatch, clean and jerk and total score with a clear advantage.

In the snatch competition, Sun Yongjie failed to succeed in the first attempt, but she gradually entered the state and won the gold medal with 143 kg in the third attempt, ahead of Li Yan of the Heilongjiang team who won the silver medal by 13 kg. Zhang Manling of the Beijing team won the bronze medal.

Sun Yongjie was even more powerful in the clean and jerk competition. He locked the championship in the first try, and launched an impact on the national clean and jerk record held by Olympic champion Li Wenwen in the third try, but unfortunately failed. In the end, Sun Yongjie won two more golds with a clean and jerk of 180 kg and a total score of 323 kg. Zhang Manling and Li Yan won the runner-up and the third runner-up respectively in the snatch and total score.

After the game, Sun Yongjie said that he was quite satisfied with his snatch performance, but his clean and jerk results were still far behind his training level.

The 87kg competition was also held that day. Tian Dongping of the Heilongjiang team, Bao Yangqian of the Beijing team, and Song Kun of the Liaoning team won the snatch, clean and jerk, and total score gold medals respectively.

See also  Noicattaro-Grottaglie: now it's Sunday

You may also like

Corey Davis tested positive for doping tests. The...

Malone: ​​If we are going to win a...

the “Marathon pour tous” will take place in...

Star Ronaldo in trouble. They are demanding his...

Does eating pasta for dinner make you fat?...

Divers experience Chinese intangible cultural heritage in Xi’an-Entertainment...

Thiem receives wildcard for Masters in Madrid

Uefa ranking: Milan and Inter come back, City...

Soccer: US 1-1 Friendly vs Mexico – Soccer

the United States and Mexico candidates for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy