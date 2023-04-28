National Wrestling Championship ends today_Zhejiang Online

The National Wrestling Championship ends today

Our province’s female wrestlers won the group ranking for the first time

Reporter Xie Jiawei

From April 20th to 28th, the 2023 National International Wrestling Championships will be held in Wenzhou. In the women’s competition that has ended, the Zhejiang team has gained a lot. Xiang Binbin won a silver medal in the 65 kg class, Tang Yifan won the bronze medal in the 59 kg class, and other players competed in 72 kg, 57 kg, 53 kg and 50 kg. 5th place in all competitions. This time they also won the fourth place in the group and the Moral Fashion Award. This is also the first time that the Zhejiang women’s wrestling event has won the group ranking.

Zheng Jun, the women’s wrestling coach of the provincial wrestling team, is quite satisfied with the results obtained in this competition. He said that in this competition, all the participating players have played their due level, which is a good test of the usual training results. There are gains but also regrets. Tang Yifan, a member of the national team, did not control his weight due to injuries before the game, so he had to go up a level, which has a certain impact. Although he won the bronze medal, he also showed his own strength.

As for Xiang Binbin, Zheng Jun commented that as a teenager born in 2003, being able to win this silver medal is not only a good result of her hard training, but also a proof of her great potential in the future. In this competition, she was still a little nervous during the championship and runner-up competition. In the follow-up training, corresponding training adjustments will be made to address her problems.

At present, there are still 5 months before the Asian Games. Facing the next stage of training and preparations, Zheng Jun said that after this competition, the next preparation task is the National Student (Youth) Games preliminaries in May. “Not only must we strive for good results in the preliminaries of the Youth Association, but we must also make 100% efforts for the next Asian Games trials.” Zheng Jun said.