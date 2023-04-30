National Wrestling Championship Inner Mongolia won 4 gold, 7 silver and 4 bronze-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network

News from this website (Chai Siyuan, reporter from Inner Mongolia Daily Social Media) On April 28, the 9-day 2023 National International Wrestling Championships came to an end in Wenzhou. Inner Mongolia athletes performed well and won 4 golds, 7 silvers and 4 bronzes.

A total of 63 contestants were sent by the Autonomous Region Heavy Sports Center for this competition.

In the competition, the athletes in our district were not afraid of strong opponents and fought bravely. In the men’s freestyle wrestling event, Gang Suhe won the 86kg category champion, Alatanga Lida won the 97kg category champion, Tuokedun Bayar won the 65kg category runner-up, and Batu Qinggele won the 74kg category runner-up , Bayin Erihetu won the bronze medal in the 70kg class, and the Inner Mongolia team won the second place in the group; in the women’s freestyle wrestling event, Su Rina won the silver medal in the 59kg class, Lili won the bronze medal in the 62kg class, and Qian Degen Chagan Won the bronze medal in the 76kg class; in the men’s Greco-Roman wrestling competition, Almusi won the 63kg class champion, Jin Xinxin won the 67kg class silver medal, Tara won the 72kg class silver medal, Irana won the 82kg class bronze medal, Inner Mongolia The representative team won the second place in the group. In addition, according to the spirit of the document “Notice on the Treatment of Athletes in the 2023 Asian Championships in accordance with the National Wrestling Championships” by the Weightlifting, Wrestling and Judo Sports Management Center of the State Sports General Administration, Jianerbu and Erdun from our district won the 2023 Asian International Wrestling Championships The bronze medal will be given to the champion of the 2023 National Wrestling Championships.

