National wrestling master Wenzhou competes in a “wrestling”_Zhejiang Online

National wrestling master Wenzhou competes in a “wrestling”

2023-04-23 11:35:13





Source: Tribune





Reporter Xie Jiawei

On April 20, the 2023 National Wrestling Championships will start at the Wenzhou Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium. More than 1,600 athletes from 142 teams from all over the country will compete in the 8-day competition.

In this competition, the Zhejiang team sent a total of 14 athletes to participate in the competition, which will participate in the competition of 7 levels of 55KG, 63KG, 67KG, 72KG, 82KG, 87KG, and 97KG.

Pan Huijun, the leader of the provincial wrestling team, said that the main task of this championship is to test the results of the winter training and training preparations of the players through the competition, and to help each team member find their own training deficiencies during the confrontation process, and to Adjust in time. It is hoped that through this method of promoting training through competitions, the young athletes in the team can better accumulate competition experience, improve skills and tactics, and make better performances for the next stage of competition and training preparation tasks.

In the entry list, the reporter found veteran Ding Libin. Ding Libin won the championship of the 63KG class in last year’s National International Wrestling Championships, and also won gold and silver in the 60KG class a few years ago.

“I hope he can strive for the top three in this level of competition, and other players can also make breakthroughs in their original results.” Sheng Jiang, the Greco-Roman wrestling coach of the provincial wrestling team, said that Ding Libin is characterized by physical flexibility and good coordination. Easy to make mistakes. At the same time, his offensive and defensive abilities are outstanding, and we look forward to his performance.