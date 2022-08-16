Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 15 (Reporter Zhou Xin) On the 15th, the 2022 National Wushu Routine Championships held in Linyi, Shandong entered the seventh competition day. Fujian player Tong Xin won the gold medal of women’s Tai Chi sword, and Zhou Chenghe of Jiangsu team won the gold medal. Zhang Xue won the women’s duo training championship.

Tong Xin won the bronze medal in the all-around competition of women’s Tai Chi and Tai Chi sword at the Shaanxi National Games last year. She performed well in this women’s Tai Chi sword competition and won the gold medal. Henan player Li Yuzhu and Guangdong player Huang Shuqin won the second and third respectively.

In the women’s duo training match, Zhou Cheng and Zhang Xue of Jiangsu team were superior in skills, Ningxia’s team Dai Weilong and Zhao Xin, Hunan partners Yang Xinqi and Chong Yaru won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

The National Wushu Routine Championship was held from the 9th to the 16th. A total of 506 athletes from 46 teams across the country competed in 24 events. In the 22 games that have ended, Fujian team leads with 4 golds, Shanxi, Shandong and Guangdong teams each won 3 golds, Jilin and Gansu teams each won 2 golds, Tianjin, Ningxia, Hunan, Jiangsu and Shandong Sports Institute teams each have 2 golds. 1 gold is credited.