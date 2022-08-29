Original title: Henan players of the National Wushu Sanda Championships won three gold medals

News from this newspaper (Reporter Liu Chaofeng) On August 28th, the 2022 National Wushu Sanda Championships (Luohe Division) ended perfectly in Luohe Gymnasium. The Shaolin boy from Dengfeng Tagou Martial Arts School still showed strong strength in this competition, and finally represented the Henan team with 3 golds, 3 silvers and 3 bronzes. The champions of other groups were taken away by Shaanxi, Beijing Sports University and other teams. Among them, Ye Xiang, from Tagou Martial Arts School and now studying at Beijing Sports University, won the gold medal in the 100kg class on behalf of the school.

After the start of the competition on the 24th of this month, the students of Tagou Martial Arts School showed a good competitive state. They were both offensive and defensive in the men’s eight levels and ten units. , Lectra each team’s masters, participating in the eight levels, six of which advance to the finals. In the final on the 28th, Ma Fulin of the 52kg class suddenly exerted force in the second game and took the lead for the Henan team with a 12-point advantage; Yang Long of the 75kg class chased after the victory and won again with a 12-point advantage, taking the second place for the Henan team. A gold medal; Liu Wenlong in the 80kg class played steadily after playing, squeezing hard, hitting and falling, winning the opponent by a large score in both games, and won the third gold medal for the Henan team.

The 2022 National Wushu Sanda Championship is hosted by the Wushu Sports Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of China and the Chinese Wushu Association, and is divided into two competition areas: Chongqing and Luohe. Among them, the Luohe Division has eight men’s 48kg, 52kg, 75kg, 80kg, 85kg, 90kg, 100kg and over 100kg, with a total of 224 national teams from 36 teams. Athletes compete. The competition is a single-elimination competition, and the top 16 athletes of each level can participate in this year’s National Wushu Sanda Championship. It is worth mentioning that in the four-level men’s group and seven-level women’s competition in the Chongqing Division that ended on July 13, students from Tagou Martial Arts School won 5 golds, 4 silvers and 7 bronzes on behalf of the Henan team. The men’s group in the Luohe Division achieved another good result in the eight levels, marking a successful conclusion to the National Sanda Championship. A total of 70 students won the tickets for the National Wushu Sanda Championship in the second half of the year.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: