09-14 10:13
-
In response to the intensive defense of the Maldives team, the National Youth Team focused on training offensive routines in the last practice before the game. That is, in the case of using the 541 formation, how can the National Youth Team effectively tear apart the opponent’s defense line, open the opponent’s neutral block, and create opportunities for the team to score goals. Due to the unsatisfactory training effect at the beginning, especially the poor hit rate in the middle of the shot, Antonio even stopped directly, and then suddenly shouted, “What are you doing? Are you preparing for tomorrow’s game? Don’t you guys know what tomorrow’s game means to you?”
1/10
-
In response to the intensive defense of the Maldives team, the National Youth Team focused on training offensive routines in the last practice before the game. That is, in the case of using the 541 formation, how can the National Youth Team effectively tear apart the opponent’s defense line, open the opponent’s neutral block, and create opportunities for the team to score goals. Due to the unsatisfactory training effect at the beginning, especially the poor hit rate in the middle of the shot, Antonio even stopped directly, and then suddenly shouted, “What are you doing? Are you preparing for tomorrow’s game? Don’t you guys know what tomorrow’s game means to you?”
2/10
-
In response to the intensive defense of the Maldives team, the National Youth Team focused on training offensive routines in the last practice before the game. That is, in the case of using the 541 formation, how can the National Youth Team effectively tear apart the opponent’s defense line, open the opponent’s neutral block, and create opportunities for the team to score goals. Due to the unsatisfactory training effect at the beginning, especially the poor hit rate in the middle of the shot, Antonio even stopped directly, and then suddenly shouted, “What are you doing? Are you preparing for tomorrow’s game? Don’t you guys know what tomorrow’s game means to you?”
3/10
-
In response to the intensive defense of the Maldives team, the National Youth Team focused on training offensive routines in the last practice before the game. That is, in the case of using the 541 formation, how can the National Youth Team effectively tear apart the opponent’s defense line, open the opponent’s neutral block, and create opportunities for the team to score goals. Due to the unsatisfactory training effect at the beginning, especially the poor hit rate in the middle of the shot, Antonio even stopped directly, and then suddenly shouted, “What are you doing? Are you preparing for tomorrow’s game? Don’t you guys know what tomorrow’s game means to you?”
4/10
-
In response to the intensive defense of the Maldives team, the National Youth Team focused on training offensive routines in the last practice before the game. That is, in the case of using the 541 formation, how can the National Youth Team effectively tear apart the opponent’s defense line, open the opponent’s neutral block, and create opportunities for the team to score goals. Due to the unsatisfactory training effect at the beginning, especially the poor hit rate in the middle of the shot, Antonio even stopped directly, and then suddenly shouted, “What are you doing? Are you preparing for tomorrow’s game? Don’t you guys know what tomorrow’s game means to you?”
5/10
-
In response to the intensive defense of the Maldives team, the National Youth Team focused on training offensive routines in the last practice before the game. That is, in the case of using the 541 formation, how can the National Youth Team effectively tear apart the opponent’s defense line, open the opponent’s neutral block, and create opportunities for the team to score goals. Due to the unsatisfactory training effect at the beginning, especially the poor hit rate in the middle of the shot, Antonio even stopped directly, and then suddenly shouted, “What are you doing? Are you preparing for tomorrow’s game? Don’t you guys know what tomorrow’s game means to you?”
6/10
-
In response to the intensive defense of the Maldives team, the National Youth Team focused on training offensive routines in the last practice before the game. That is, in the case of using the 541 formation, how can the National Youth Team effectively tear apart the opponent’s defense line, open the opponent’s neutral block, and create opportunities for the team to score goals. Due to the unsatisfactory training effect at the beginning, especially the poor hit rate in the middle of the shot, Antonio even stopped directly, and then suddenly shouted, “What are you doing? Are you preparing for tomorrow’s game? Don’t you guys know what tomorrow’s game means to you?”
7/10
-
In response to the intensive defense of the Maldives team, the National Youth Team focused on training offensive routines in the last practice before the game. That is, in the case of using the 541 formation, how can the National Youth Team effectively tear apart the opponent’s defense line, open the opponent’s neutral block, and create opportunities for the team to score goals. Due to the unsatisfactory training effect at the beginning, especially the poor hit rate in the middle of the shot, Antonio even stopped directly, and then suddenly shouted, “What are you doing? Are you preparing for tomorrow’s game? Don’t you guys know what tomorrow’s game means to you?”
8/10
-
In response to the intensive defense of the Maldives team, the National Youth Team focused on training offensive routines in the last practice before the game. That is, in the case of using the 541 formation, how can the National Youth Team effectively tear apart the opponent’s defense line, open the opponent’s neutral block, and create opportunities for the team to score goals. Due to the unsatisfactory training effect at the beginning, especially the poor hit rate in the middle of the shot, Antonio even stopped directly, and then suddenly shouted, “What are you doing? Are you preparing for tomorrow’s game? Don’t you guys know what tomorrow’s game means to you?”
9/10
-
In response to the intensive defense of the Maldives team, the National Youth Team focused on training offensive routines in the last practice before the game. That is, in the case of using the 541 formation, how can the National Youth Team effectively tear apart the opponent’s defense line, open the opponent’s neutral block, and create opportunities for the team to score goals. Due to the unsatisfactory training effect at the beginning, especially the poor hit rate in the middle of the shot, Antonio even stopped directly, and then suddenly shouted, “What are you doing? Are you preparing for tomorrow’s game? Don’t you guys know what tomorrow’s game means to you?”
10/10