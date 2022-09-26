After more than 90 minutes of pure football madness with all kinds of ups and downs and ducks of all kinds (but also pearls of rare beauty) England and Germany make it 3-3 and close their bankrupt Nations League with a half smile (the English, among other things, were already relegated). In the other games on Monday evening, Romania beat Bosnia 4-1 already promoted but relegated to C due to Finland’s 2-0 victory in Montenegro. The “Italians” Dzeko and Kvara scored in the 2-1 of Georgia already promoted away from home against Gibraltar.