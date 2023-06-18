Nations League 2023, Holland-Italy and Spain-Croatia where to watch the finals on TV – breaking latest news

The Azzurri will play the third-quarter final against hosts Holland, eliminated in extra time by Croatia
The third edition of the Nations League closes today, Sunday 18 June. Defeated by Spain (2-1, 15 June), Italy will play the third-quarter final against the hosts Holland, eliminated in extra time by Croatia (4-2, 14 June).
On the pitch at 3 pm on Rai Uno, Sky Sport Football and streaming on Rai Play, Sky Go and Now TV. The Azzurri remained in retreat in the hotel chosen in De Lutte, a town a few kilometers from Enschede, located in the Rhododendronlaan. Frattesi, at the center of market rumors, shouldn’t play due to a swollen ankle. Having said that, the return to 4-3-3 is taken for granted, and also the use of the players left on the bench on Thursday evening, by coach Roberto Mancini. It will be Retegui’s turn: owner and two goals with England and Malta on his debut, he will form the trident with Raspadori and, most likely, Chiesa. Instead, Pellegrini and Cristante could be in midfield from the first minute. Complicated to imagine Barella, fresh from the final in Istanbul, as a starter again. In defense Di Lorenzo and Acerbi are confirmed. It remains to be seen if trust in Bonucci will be renewed, after the serious mistake made against Spain at the start of the match, or if he insists on Toloi. However, it will not be easy to face the Netherlands, who will try to get back up in front of their fans after the defeat in the semifinals.
At 20.45 the final will be played between Spain and Croatia: it will be broadcast on Raiuno, Sky Sport Football and in streaming on Rai Play, Sky Go and Now Tv. In the event of a tie after 90′, there will be overtime and any penalties. It would be the first success in the Nations League for both Croatia and Spain: the first two editions of the competition, in 2019 and 2021, were won respectively by Portugal and France.
