Nations League 2023, Holland-Italy and Spain-Croatia where to watch the finals on TV – breaking latest news

The Azzurri will play the third-quarter final against hosts Holland, eliminated in extra time by Croatia

On the pitch at 3 pm on Rai Uno, Sky Sport Football and streaming on Rai Play, Sky Go and Now TV. The Azzurri remained in retreat in the hotel chosen in De Lutte, a town a few kilometers from Enschede, located in the Rhododendronlaan. Frattesi, at the center of market rumors, shouldn’t play due to a swollen ankle. Having said that, the return to 4-3-3 is taken for granted, and also the use of the players left on the bench on Thursday evening, by coach Roberto Mancini. It will be Retegui’s turn: owner and two goals with England and Malta on his debut, he will form the trident with Raspadori and, most likely, Chiesa. Instead, Pellegrini and Cristante could be in midfield from the first minute. Complicated to imagine Barella, fresh from the final in Istanbul, as a starter again. In defense Di Lorenzo and Acerbi are confirmed. It remains to be seen if trust in Bonucci will be renewed, after the serious mistake made against Spain at the start of the match, or if he insists on Toloi. However, it will not be easy to face the Netherlands, who will try to get back up in front of their fans after the defeat in the semifinals.